Joe Root of the Indian team: Joe Root said we will continue to play our way: Joe Root said that we will continue to play our way

Highlights The third match of the series will be between England and India from Wednesday

The Indian team is currently leading the five-match series 1-0.

“We were not impressed with India’s performance,” said England captain Joe Root

“We learned a lot from the defeat in the last match,” the England captain said

Leeds

In the Lord’s Test, India used their aggression brilliantly to record a memorable victory in the second Test, while England failed to persuade the Indian players and their captain Joe Root. (Joe Root) wants to avoid such a situation. The third Test starts here on Wednesday.

The second Test was played in a busy atmosphere and the players of both the teams did not shy away from constant debates. India are 1-0 up in the series and Virat Kohli’s side are expected to be more aggressive after tasting victory, but Root said his team has learned a lesson from the previous encounter and will not take any unnecessary action. Will not participate in the debate.

He said, ‘During the game the situation was like a theater. We make sure we play the way we want to and we control as much as we can. Want to avoid being distracted or attracted to things that lack honesty. ‘

ICC Test Championship points table: India and West Indies open new season accounts

Root said, ‘We have to be honest with ourselves, we have to pay attention to how we behave individually and collectively. It should be as good as it gets. The way Virat’s team will play, I just want to present ourselves in the best way we can when we take the field.

The England captain said, ‘We learned a lot from the last match and I think in some respects we could have done better. As a captain I could have done a few things differently.

“We’ve played three big matches in this series, a lot is at stake in the tournament,” Root said. And you know, we’re really looking forward to it. England have made some changes to the squad, with David Malan batting third and Haseeb Hameed opening the innings with Rory Burns. Opener Dom Sibley has been left out. And Mark Wood will miss the third Test due to a shoulder injury. Although Root Asha Malan does not have much experience in Test matches, he will be able to make an impact.

Rahane slammed the critics, saying – only important people are talked about

Root said: “David (Malan) certainly has a lot of experience in the first three, not just in Test cricket, but he has played a lot of international cricket, he knows how to deal with a situation of oppression.”

After leaving Wood, he said, ‘I think Shakib is in a better position to play Test cricket, you can see how he has progressed in all formats over the years.’

Nasir Hussain became a fan of Virat Kohli, said the right person to captain at the right time

Root is scoring the most runs for his team but the captain is confident that the rest of his batsmen will return to form soon. “The most important thing in batting in Test cricket is a big partnership. When two batsmen stay together for a while, the situation may look completely different. Your focus should be as a batting group.

Kohli slipped to 5th, coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed surprise when the century was predicted

He credited the Indian fast bowlers for taking full advantage of the situation in England. Root said, ‘They have excellent bowling. If you look at Test cricket, he has a great bowler in his team. His bowling was either favorable to the situation in England or he adapted well to the situation.

