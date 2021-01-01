Joe Root scored his 22nd Test century: Joe Root set several records at Lord’s

7th century against India Joe Root has scored the 7th century of his Test career against India. He had earlier scored 109 in the first match of the series in Nottingham. Only Gary Sobers, Javier Richards, Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith have scored Test centuries against India. All of them have 8 Test centuries to their name.

9,000 runs in the shortest day Joe Root crossed the 9,000-run mark in Test cricket on the 3167th day of his debut, a record. He overtook Alastair Cook (3380 days). Rahul Dravid is now third on the list. He had taken 3661 days.

Other young batsmen However, in terms of age, he is second only to Alastair Cook. Cook touched the figure in 30 years 159 days, while Joe Root took 30 years 227 days. Here comes the great Sachin Tendulkar at number three. He completed 9000 Test runs in 30 years and 253 days.

Number three in terms of centuries He is the third highest Test scorer for England. Alastair Cook has the most 33 centuries to his name, while Kevin Pietersen has 23 centuries. Root is joint third with former cricketers Wally Hammond, Colin Crode, Jeffrey Boycott and Ian Bell. All of these have 22 centuries to their name. READ Also ‘Jury still out on Fernandes in Cantona comparison’ – Ince looking for Man Utd talisman to land title

Most centuries as a captain in a calendar year This is Joe Root’s 5th Test century in 2021. He became the first England captain to do so in a calendar year. He surpassed the records of Graham Gooch (4 centuries in 1990), Michael Atherton (4 centuries in 1994) and Andrew Strauss (4 centuries in 2009).

Just completed a century

Captain Joe Root not only captured England by scoring a magnificent century on the third day of the Lord’s Test against India, but also set many special records. He completed the 22nd century of his Test career on the 200th ball. This is his 38th century internationally, in which he equals Alastair Cook’s record. Now the names of these two have become the highest centuries for England. Not only that, during this time he completed 9000 runs.