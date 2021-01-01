Joe Root Test century against India: Joe Root completed his 23rd Test century off 124 balls; Joe Root’s third century in the series; Joe Root 23rd Test century: All the knocks of Indian bowlers failed

England captain Joe Root (Joe Root vs. India) is in incomparable form. He has scored a century in the third consecutive Test in a five-match series against India. Along with this 23rd Test century, he also set many important records. He hit a four off Ishant in the second ball of the 104th over of the innings to bring his score to three.

He was dismissed for 121 runs. He was bowled by Bumrah in the second ball of the 118th over. Root faced 165 balls and hit 14 fours. Earlier, he scored 109 in the second innings of the Nottingham Test and 180 not out in the first innings of the Lord’s Test.



Record 8th century against India

Joe Root, who made his Test debut against India, has scored the 8th century of his Test career against India. He also matched West Indies’ Gary Sobers, Viviar Richards, Australia’s Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith’s record for most Test centuries against India. All of them have 8 Test centuries to their name.

Matching Kevin Pietersen’s record

He is the joint second highest scorer in Test cricket for England. Alastair Cook has the most 33 centuries to his name, while Kevin Pietersen has the same 23 centuries as Root.

When Sachin’s storm came in Leeds … Sachin was defeating the British in the dark, Dravid-Ganguly also scored a century

Sixth century in 2021

This is Root’s sixth Test century in 2021, with four of them against India. 3 in this series, while playing an unbeaten 218 in the Chennai Test.

IND vs ENG: India will lose … Bhajji reacts to Kevin Pietersen’s prediction