Joe Root’s hat-trick century gave England a 345-run lead over India.

On the second day of the third Test, England lost 8 wickets in the first innings and scored 423 runs, trailing by a brilliant innings of top-4 batsmen, including the third consecutive century by form captain Joe Root (121). ). Based on the first innings, their lead has increased to 345 runs. On the one hand, where wickets kept falling at regular intervals, on the other hand, Joe Root kept the Indian bowlers on his back, batting stormyly. He hit 14 fours off 165 balls, while Rory Burns hit 61, Haseeb Hameed 68 and David Malan 70.

Thus, after May 2005, England’s top four batsmen added more than 50 runs at home. On the stumps, Craig Overton 24 and Oli Robinson were at the crease without opening an account. The duo will open England’s innings on the third day. From India, Mohammad Shami took three wickets, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Siraj took two wickets each and Jaspreet Bumrah took one wicket. India’s first innings ended at 78 runs.

Root’s record century

Root was dismissed for 121 runs. He was bowled by Bumrah in the second ball of the 118th over. Root faced 165 balls and hit 14 fours. This is his hat-trick century in the series, his 8th overall against India. Earlier, he scored 109 in the second innings of the Nottingham Test and 180 not out in the first innings of the Lord’s Test.

Two wickets fell in the first session

England went ahead by 120 runs without losing a wicket, adding 62 runs in the morning session and taking their first innings to 182 for two by lunch. India were bowled out for 78 in the first innings. Of India’s four fast bowlers, Mohammad Shami looked the most dangerous, with the rest not benefiting from seam or swing movements for the second day in a row.

Jadeja took the wicket after Shamin.

Shamin bowled Rory Burns (61 runs, six fours, one six) while bowling a ‘goal goal’ in the first hour of play. Burns tried to play a cover drive on Shami’s brilliant ball, but his off-stump was uprooted. Thus ended the first wicket partnership of 135 runs between Burns and Haseeb Hameed. India were bowled out for the second wicket by Ravindra Jadeja, who struck out Hamid (68 off 95 balls, 12 fours) in the first over of the day. The left-arm spinner took a big wicket of Hamid frozen at the crease with his beautiful ball and this was Jadeja’s first wicket of the series.

Just got the third wicket

The Indian fast bowlers, who played a key role in the unforgettable victory over Lord’s, hit a number of fours. In the second session, England scored 116 runs and lost the only wicket in the form of David Malan (70 runs, 11 fours). A full-length ball from Siraj (2 for 86), kissing the edge of Malan’s bat, went into the hands of wicketkeeper Shabha Pant, on which the umpire refused to catch the Indian players. Here, at the behest of the bowler, skipper Virat Kohli took a review and India got the third wicket.

Shamin gave Bairstow a big relief

In the third session, the hosts added 125 runs in which Shamin took the wicket of Johnny Bairstow to give India their fourth victory. Kohli took a brilliant catch from Bairstow, who picked up Jadeja’s middle stump ball (2 for 88) during his 29-run innings and hit a six at midwicket. Shami again did not allow Jose Butler (07) to settle at the crease, who reached the pavilion after catching Ishant after hitting a four off his ball. Bumrah bowled Root for 383 and Moin Ali was dismissed for the same score without opening an account after playing two balls, which was caught by Jadeja.

Siraj took the second wicket, dismissing Sam Curran (15). Earlier, Root, who scored a ‘run ball’ during the ‘masterstroke’ innings, completed his half-century in just 57 balls by sending a short length ball outside the off-stump of Shami for a boundary. He got the full support of Malan at the other end. Malan, playing his first Test in three years, was in good form and settled at the crease. The duo played a number of spectacular shots for the visitors during a 139-run partnership of 189 balls for the third wicket.

