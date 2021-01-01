Joe Root’s most successful test captain: Joe Root is happy with his perfect form; Joe Root became England’s most successful Test captain; Joe Root statement: Joe Root is happy with the ‘perfect storm’ that forced India to lose the innings

England captain Joe Root called England’s series-level performance in the third Test against India at Headingley on Saturday a “perfect storm”. After winning the third Test, Root said, ‘It was almost a perfect storm, it felt like everything was going our way. Perfect short tip for the keeper, gave us a great start, it was a great bowling performance. We found our length on the wicket and took really good advantage of it.

England won by an innings and 79 runs to tie the five-match Test series 1-1. The first Test ended in a draw. The 30-year-old batsman, who became England’s most successful Test captain, led his country to 27 wins. He said the opening partnership played a very important role in the victory. “The initial partnership (between Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed) was almost a turning point in the game for me,” he said.



“The excellent partnership of the first wicket was exceptional and was credited to those two boys,” Root said. It was fantastic to come out under pressure and perform like that and take us to 135-0. He really set the game and gave the rest of us a chance. The England captain also praised his aggressive bowling. “It was a clinical demonstration,” he said. We took advantage of the situation on the first day, thinking we bowled exceptionally well.

Root led England to 27 Test victories, Vaughan led the country to 26 Test victories, followed by Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook with 24 runs. Root said: ‘My childhood dream is to be the captain of England. I’ve dreamed of doing this since I was really young. We have a huge group of players who are very smart and always dedicated to getting better.

“There couldn’t be more proud to beat Michael Vaughan,” he said. But as a captain, don’t do it yourself. It also depends on the group of players and the coaching staff. This is the big thing. You are the one making the decision, but they are coming out. I’m really proud of the way he worked this week.



