Joel Edgerton arrives at Sydney hospital where he and Christine Centenera welcomed their first child

Joel Edgerton welcomed his first child with Christine Centenera final week.

On Monday, the brand new father, 46, rushed to the facet of his style director girlfriend, 39, and their new child.

The Australian star arrived at a Sydney hospital, rugged up in a pale blue beanie with stripes, and a navy puffer jacket.

Sporting facial hair, the actor had on a blue sweatshirt and carried a heavy saddle bag on one arm.

He additionally carried a denim jacket, maybe belonging to his long-term companion, and had a pair of sun shades atop his head.

Joel regarded concentrated and centered as he made his manner contained in the hospital after arriving by automotive.

The actor and filmmaker shared the information in an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday, saying Christine had given beginning a couple of days prior in Sydney.

‘I simply ran away from the hospital for a second. I can not even put it into phrases. I am in love,’ he stated.

The Boy Erased star revealed he was frightened about lacking the beginning, as he was filming a venture interstate.

‘I used to be very nervous as a result of I used to be working in Queensland and there are some border points with Sydney and Queensland that pop up,’ he stated.

‘I used to be getting very nervous that I might get caught.’

Happily, Joel was capable of go away the set and return to Sydney in time for his child’s arrival.

‘I used to be working with some great individuals who stated, “We are going to transfer heaven and earth to be sure you do not miss one thing this vital,”‘ he added.

Christine had been pictured arriving at a North Sydney hospital final Monday as she ready to offer beginning.

She works as the style director for Vogue Australia and can be the designer of her personal line, Wardrobe NYC.

The couple by no means formally confirmed they had been anticipating a child, even after images surfaced of Christine with a visual bump in January.

In February, the Each day Telegraph reported that Joel was ‘thrilled’ to develop into a father.

Joel and Christine debuted their relationship at GQ Australia’s Males of the Yr Awards in Sydney in November 2018.