Joel Embiid has 37, James Harden a triple-double as 76ers beat Knicks



Joel Embiid scored 37 points and a career and NBA season-high 23 free throws, James Harden 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 125 to win their two-match winning streak -109 Sunday. .

The 76ers have made 39 free throws, the most in the NBA this season, and almost all of their work has come off the line to open a close game in the middle of the fourth quarter. Embiid finished 23 of 27 in free throws and added nine rebounds to the NBA’s top scorer.

After a strong performance in Harden’s 76ers debut in a 133-102 win in Minnesota on Friday, it became a grind-it-out game that the 76ers handled even better. It was a tie at 100 in the fourth, but moved away with scoring 10 of its next 12 on the Philadelphia line. Embed made six free throws, Harden four, and the only 76ers basket in that stretch came when Harden fed Embed at a quick break.

Harden added five steals and assisted the best match of his season.

RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier each scored 24 points for the Knicks, who lost five of nine and nine. Julius Randall had 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

MBID had 34 points and Harden 27 points and 12 assists in the first game of the All-Star Guard on Friday since the 76ers won 10-time All-Star and Paul Millsup for two picks in the first round, with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks. A February 10 trade.

Harden and Mbid got huge acclaim from lots of Sixers fans at Madison Square Garden, then Philadelphia teamed up to score the first 11 points. Harden created a 3-pointer that gave the Sixers a 38-35 lead in a row.

But as the game progresses, there is a lot of wailing instead of cheers, with the teams committing 60 fouls.

Tip-INS

76ers: Coach Doc Reverse says the forward is not worried about Tobias Harris after scoring six points for 2 for 9 against Minnesota, while many other sixes have had big nights. “He had a great shot,” Rivers said. “Listen, we’re in a win-win business. We’re not trying to keep everyone happy, because if that’s true, we’ll be in a loss-making business.”

Knicks: Coach Tom Thibodeau says he has not yet said whether Derrick Rose will be able to play next month. Rose underwent a surgical procedure for a skin infection in her right ankle, which was surgically repaired on Friday, which kept her away for two months. “You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people,” said Thibodeau. … Rookie Jericho Sims returns as Mitchell Robinson’s backup center and both were fouled out early in the fourth quarter. Thibodeau said the Knicks would rotate their centers, sometimes based on matchups and sometimes just wanting to see one player.

Dock on Drummond

Reverse kept in touch with Drummond, saying he had known the center since he was in high school. Much of the text is ironic, as he sent Drummond off the field after throwing a back-to-back pass. Drummond had 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the Nets’ win over Milwaukee and looks set to play a big role in Brooklyn.

“He’s playing well, man,” Rivers said. “I’m happy for him because last year, the last few years he struggled and he came to us and I thought we’ve really started his motor again. Now you see him, he’s still doing it, so really happy with him.”

Coming next

The teams have started the series at home. They will play in Philadelphia on Wednesday, the first game of what will happen in front of Harden’s home fans.