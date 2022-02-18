Joel Embiid has huge game to help 76ers outlast Bucks



With the regular season already two-thirds over, the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to avoid a losing streak entering the All-Star break.

Joel MBD has confirmed that this did not happen.

Embiid had 42 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and the 76ers regrouped after losing a 15-point lead to beating the Milwaukee Box 123-120 on Thursday night.

“One thing about the next All-Star break, when you come out, it’s a sprint,” said 76ers coach Doc Rivers. “It’s no longer a middle ground, where you can come back from a break. It’s a complete sprint when you get back.”

Embiid put the 76ers ahead at 2:32 left with a 10-footer in 117-116. The win helped the 76ers enter the All-Star break after an embarrassing 135-87 loss to Boston.

“It was about to start,” Embiid said. “From the beginning, everyone was aggressive.”

Tobias Harris, who scored 19 points, said the 76ers showed more focus on Thursday as they responded to that unilateral defeat. He said it was clear early in the pregame shootout.

“It was a game that I would say we just have to do a lot of work, a lot of focus, just to push ourselves and understand,” Harris said.

Giannis Anteokoumpo had 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the box.

Philadelphia have played without James Harden, who has not made his 76th debut since coming into a trade with the Brooklyn Nets last week. The 10-time All-Star and 2018 MVP has not played since February 2 due to a left hamstring injury.

After trailing 15 early in the third quarter, the box came back and Jrue Holiday’s 3-pointer took their first lead after the second period with 5:47 remaining. Antetokounmpo’s 3-pointer feature has been extended to 116-112 with 3:56 left.

But the 76ers went on to do well in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break, scoring the next eight points. Box misses six straight shots and a promised turnover on a continuous supply in that extended time.

“We had a lot of open-mindedness, good shots that didn’t read, shots that we usually extend,” Antetocunampo said.

Milwaukee’s Chris Middleton missed a 3-pointer with about nine seconds left.

Philadelphia’s Furkan Corkmaz had a final chance in the box after losing the ball outside the boundary with 2.3 seconds left. After Embet fouled Antetokounmppo to force another inbound pass with 1.1 seconds left, Middleton missed a frustrating 3-point effort in the market.

“Very disappointing,” said Middleton, who scored 19 points but shot 2 out of 12 in the 3-point range. “These games go like this sometimes. You just have to believe and keep shooting while I’m open, have to be aggressive.”

Philadelphia’s Tyres Maxi has 19 points, Georges Niang 18 points and Korkmaz 13 points.

Holiday Box scored 24 points, Jordan Nora 18 and Bobby Portis 17 points.

The 76ers skidded a six-game series. That included a November 118-109 decision in Philadelphia. Mbid, Harris, Mattis Thaibul and Isaiah Joe did not play for Joe 76 in the November 9 matchup due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Tip-INS

76ers: MBID’s 19-point performance against Boston ended a string of 23 consecutive games where he scored at least 25 points. He reached the 25-point mark early on Thursday in the third quarter. … although Harden did not play, he traveled with the team and was on the bench after regular wear.

Box: A day after signing with Box, Dandre ‘Bembry was unable to play due to pain in his left thumb. … Grayson Allen could not play due to left buttock pain. … Six straight home games for Thursday marked an unusually stretched midfield point for the box. Before the All-Star break, Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the three-game home stand. The Box returns from a break to play three more home games.

Coming next

76ers: Friday, February 25 in Minnesota.

Box: Host Brooklyn on Saturday, February 26th.