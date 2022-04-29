Joel Embiid scores 33 points, 76ers finish off Raptors in Game 6



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers advance to the second round, not for Game 7.

Joel MBD had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Harden added 22 points and 15 assists and the 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 132-97 in Game 6 to end their first round series on Thursday night.

“We weren’t going back to Philly for a Game 7,” Harden said.

Philadelphia will face Miami in the second round, Game 1 in South Florida on Monday night. Top pick lost to Atlanta in five matches.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“They’re good, they’re deep, they’re experienced,” 76ers coach Doc said of the reverse hit. “We have to go play adult men, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, going 5 for 12 from the 3-point range, and Tobias Harris had 19 points and 11 rebounds to help the Raptors finish with a blowout after losing 76ers in the last two games.

“We knew what was at stake for us,” Harris said. “There’s no disrespect to our fans, but we didn’t want to return to Wells Fargo for a Game 7. We wanted to end it here tonight.”

Danny Green scored 12 points and 4 shots for 7 wickets from a 3-point range as the Sixers scored 16 for 40 from outside the arc. The Raptors struggle from a 3-point range, going 7 for 35.

For Toronto, Chris Boucher was fouled out for 25 points and 10 rebounds, Pascal Siakam for 24 points, Gary Trent Jr. for 19 and Scotty Burns for 18.

“We fought hard but we didn’t get the results we wanted,” Siakam said. “We just have to go back and learn from it.”

Toronto lost in the first round after losing to Washington in 2015.

“I thought we’ve been through a lot this year,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse. “They just kept fighting, kept playing, kept getting better and kept getting it out.”

Harden credited the Raptors for extending the series after losing the first three matches.

Harden said of Toronto’s lineup, “It was their change and their athleticism, the toughest series I’ve ever played because of their length.” They just make the game random. “

The Raptors played without All-Star Guard Fred Vanvalit. He missed his second consecutive game due to a left buttock flexor.

Toronto’s valuable Achievers had 17 points in Game 5 but could not score Thursday until a free throw in the fourth quarter. Achia drove for Dank at the end of the third but the kite was removed because it came after the market. He made 1 shot for 7 wickets and made three points.

The Raptors trailed 70-67 after Siakam made a hook shot to the left at 9:42 in the third, but Maxi hit three 3-pointers as the 76ers broke open the game 17-0 in the next four-plus minutes. 87-67 lead with 5:20 left in the quarter.

“I looked at halftime and we had great shots, and we’re going to get them,” Rivers said. “I told them, ‘If we can rebound the ball, we can extend this lead faster.’ It was faster than I thought, obviously. We did every shot. “

The nurse called the timeout after Harden connected from a distance, 3:52 left in the third, holding the sixes to 92-70. Philadelphia took a 99-78 lead in fourth place.

Villain game

After calling for a foul in the third quarter, MBID responded to fans’ obscene slogans with his hands around his ears. He did the same thing when he went to the bench for the fourth quarter timeout.

Bush rained down after drowning in the fourth game of the Embed, then took to the court to take up arms in celebration of the aircraft used against Toronto in the 2019 play-offs.

In the case of playoffs, bring green

Reverse has chosen experienced guard Danny Green for a beautiful performance in Game 6.

“If you’re going down the street, you have to bring Danny Green with you,” Rivers said. “Really. He’s not confused at all.”

Shot chart

Toronto made seven of its first eight field-goal attempts, then missed its next 10. The Raptors made 12 for 17 in the first quarter, making 5 of 19 after their heated start.

Tip-INS

76ers: Embed had a bandage over his eye as he left the arena. Embed had an elbow in his face as Siakam went to the basket on the fourth side. … Rivers was called for a technical foul in the fourth, arguing that Harden was fouled in the three-point basket. I Embiid scored 9 for 10 in the free throw line, where Harden was 6 for 6.

Raptors: Siakam had seven of Toronto’s 15 assists. … Former Raptors guard Corey Joseph participates in the game.