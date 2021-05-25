Joey Essex reveals grief of losing his mother to suicide aged 10



Joey Essex discovers his concern of abandonment is holding him again from discovering ‘real love’ as he explores the impression of his mother’s suicide in a brand new BBC3 documentary.

The previous TOWIE star, 30, was simply ten-years-old when his mother Tina took her personal life after battling despair.

Through the present, Joey breaks down in tears as he says his grief of losing his mum has made him push away his earlier girlfriends, fearing they would depart him like his mother.

Within the documentary, Joey Essex: Grief and Me, the truth star says in accordance to The Solar: ‘My mum beloved me, however she left me. I simply suppose to myself: “If she beloved me that a lot, why would she depart me?”

‘I’ve had hundreds of relationships however I all the time find yourself pushing them away.

‘Think about if I used to be with somebody and I had children with them and I actually did love that particular person after which she left me. I would not know what to do. I am already pondering we’re going to break up earlier than we’re collectively. I am pushing it away.’

Joey says his life has been too ‘painful’ and he does not need a accomplice ‘to undergo what I have been by means of’, however is desires to give you the chance to discover ‘real love’.

Since making his look on TOWIE in 2011, the tv character has had a quantity of high-profile romances, together with an engagement to Sam Faiers and relationships with Amber Turner, Amy Willerton and Stephanie Pratt.

Joey additionally starred on the E4 present Celebs Go Relationship within the hope of discovering love.

He most not too long ago break up from Brazilian mannequin Brenda Santos final September after 5 months of courting.

Within the documentary, Joey visits medical psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr Stephen Blumentha the place he explores the basis trigger behind his anxiousness and panic assaults.

The tv character speaks concerning the impression of his mother’s loss of life in psychotherapy classes and hopes the remedy will “change my life”.

The truth star says he used to get up within the night time screaming: “Inform mum I really like her”.

Within the years that previous since Tina’s tragic loss of life, Joey admits he ‘tried every part’ however nothing would fill his mother’s void.

The Celeb SAS star can be advised he has created a collection of character ‘masks’ to assist him take care of the trauma he endured as a toddler and being within the public eye.

Final 12 months, Joey moved viewers to tears as he emotionally mentioned his mother’s suicide on the survival present Celeb SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Joey advised the present hosts that he was solely ready to say the phrase ‘mum’ in recent times.

He then advised the officers: ‘I consider I’m powerful inside. Rising up wasn’t straightforward.’

Once they pressed him on why, he stated: ‘I had to take care of loads of s**t. My mum dedicated suicide after I was 10 which was tough.

‘It hardened me up a bit of bit. I can not clarify it. It is made me more durable inside.’

Joey then emotionally revealed: ‘I solely kind of began having the ability to speak about it brazenly, saying the phrase mum three or 4 years in the past.’

He continued: ‘I do know my mum beloved me. But it surely has given me belief points. Someday she was there at some point she was gone.’

Joey Essex: Grief and Me might be ­accessible on BBC iPlayer from 6am on June 3 and on BBC1 at 9pm.

When you’ve got been affected by this story, you may name the Samaritans on 116 123 or go to www.samaritans.org