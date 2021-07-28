Joey Jordison, Slipknot Drummer, Dies at 46
Joey Jordison, the founding drummer of the ghoulish and theatrical metal band Slipknot, who co-wrote many of the band’s best-known songs and often performed with a crown of thorns and a silver mask streaked with black paint, has passed away Monday. He was 46 years old.
His family confirmed the death in a statement, which did not specify where he died or any cause.
In a tribute to the New Musical Express, the cultural and music magazine, writer James McMahon called Mr. Jordison one of the greatest heavy metal players of all time.
Mr. McMahon recalled that Slipknot’s self-titled debut album was greeted in two ways when it was released in 1999.
“One was a throaty disgust,” he wrote. “It was a group that blew the fumes of dead crows before the time of the stage, which punched each other in the face on stage.
“The other was worship: if you felt different, strange, or unique at the dawn of the millennium, few groups offered you a sanctuary like the Nine Pieces did. “
“They were Slipknot, and you were a Maggot,” he added, referring to the nickname fans of the group have adopted.
Mr. Jordison founded Slipknot in 1995 with percussionist Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray. By the time the band released their debut album, their membership had grown to nine members.
Their first album was certified platinum in one year. “I was a night manager at a Sinclair gas station from 95 to 97,” Mr. Jordison told Rolling Stone in 2001. “This is where most of ‘Slipknot’ was designed.
The band helped reinvent hard rock in the early 2000s, incorporating elements of alternative metal, shock rock and hip-hop into their sound and developing a highly theatrical-focused stage performance. Its members performed in matching suits and sinister masks, emphasizing their anonymity by using the numbers zero to eight as a stage alias.
In 2005, Slipknot won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for the song “Before I Forget”. Slipknot had three Top 10 singles on the Billboard 200 during Mr. Jordison’s time with the band, Billboard reported, reaching No. 1 in 2008 with “All Hope Is Gone., ” that Mr. Jordison wrote with his group mates.
Mr. Jordison’s explosive, virtuoso playing and elaborate solos, sometimes performed atop a hydraulic riser, made him a fan favorite. He remained with Slipknot until 2013, when, he said in an interview with Metal Hammer magazine, he was unceremoniously fired from the band by email in a “hurtful” misunderstanding about his health. .
In 2016, while accepting a Metal Hammer Golden Gods award, he said in a speech that he was fired from Slipknot after learning he had transverse myelitis, characterized by inflammation of the spinal cord that can cause sensory problems and limb weakness. .
Although some people recover with minor or no issues, the process can take years.
“I got really, really sick,” he said. “I couldn’t play anymore. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I didn’t wish on my worst enemy. He said he “got up and I ended up in the gym” and battled the disorder with therapy.
“It’s the hardest thing I have ever done in my life,” he said.
Nathan Jordison was born April 26, 1975 in Des Moines and grew up about 20 miles west in Waukee, Iowa, Rolling Stone reported. The eldest of three children, he discovered Kiss and Black Sabbath in the early 1980s. He started playing music with a friend, starting with guitar and moving on to drums because the friend couldn’t play them well, according to Rolling Stone.
His parents nurtured his interest in music, surprising him with his own drums when he was in fifth grade, Rolling Stone reported.
Information on the survivors was not immediately available.
In his Golden Gods Award speech, Mr. Jordison said he had no resentment towards the members of Slipknot. He asked the audience to “congratulate them” and fondly recalled his stay “in the basements of Des Moines, Iowa”, with Mr. Crahan and Mr. Gray, who died in 2010.
Despite his illness, Mr. Jordison returned to music, playing guitar for the groups Murderdolls and Sinsaenum, and playing drums for the metal band Vimic.
In May 2000, Slipknot featured prominently in a New York Times article on what some at the time called new metal or heavy alternative music. Slipknot, then at the forefront of this movement, was rejected by 10 labels before landing on a Roadrunner Records imprint, the Times reported.
“A guy from Sony told us, ‘If this is the future of music, I don’t want to be alive,’ Mr. Jordison recalls. “I was just like, ‘If that’s what he’s thinking, then we’re doing something right.'”
Isabella Grullón Paz contributed reports.
