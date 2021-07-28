Joey Jordison, Slipknot Drummer, Dies at 46

Joey Jordison, the founding drummer of the ghoulish and theatrical metal band Slipknot, who co-wrote many of the band’s best-known songs and often performed with a crown of thorns and a silver mask streaked with black paint, has passed away Monday. He was 46 years old.

His family confirmed the death in a statement, which did not specify where he died or any cause.

In a tribute to the New Musical Express, the cultural and music magazine, writer James McMahon called Mr. Jordison one of the greatest heavy metal players of all time.

Mr. McMahon recalled that Slipknot’s self-titled debut album was greeted in two ways when it was released in 1999.

“One was a throaty disgust,” he wrote. “It was a group that blew the fumes of dead crows before the time of the stage, which punched each other in the face on stage.