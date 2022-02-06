Johannes Ludwig Breaks Record, Felix Loch Fails to Medal – Gadget Clock





Luge is one of the odder sports to watch live, but there’s been plenty of action worth seeing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing so far.

See some of the top competition highlights from course record-breaker Johannes Ludwig of Germany, whose colleague Felix Loch came up empty, USA’s Chris Madzder and the first luge faceplant of these Beijing Games.

Johannes Ludwig breaks course record, leads after Heat 2

Germany’s Johannes Ludwig broke a course record on the Xiaohaituo Bobsled and Luge Track at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre. He rode “the dragon” in 57.063 seconds for Heat 1, then led Heat 2 with 1:54.501 total.

Chris Mazdzer in ninth place after luge Heats 1 and 2

Luger Chris Mazdzer, who won a silver medal in PyeongChang, finished the first two heats in ninth place in the men’s singles event.

Austria’s Kindl blazes to second after two singles heats

Following two luge men’s singles heats at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl reached second at the halfway point — just 0.039 seconds off leader Johannes Ludwig. Kindl broke a track record in heat 1.

Ukraine’s luger Andriy Mandziy faceplants during Heat 1

In the first heat of the luge men’s singles competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Andriy Mandziy faceplants during the end of his run.