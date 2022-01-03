John abraham and his wife priya tested corona positive 10 Bollywood celebs tested covid 19. john abraham and his wife priya corona positive 10 bollywood celebs kovid 19 infected

More than 8 corona infected with Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur have also been hit by Corona. Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, Sohail Khan’s wife Seema and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep also got corona infected. On 30 December, Nora Fatehi reported that she was corona positive.

Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta, Mrunal Thakur

After this, on Saturday, Mrinal Thakur posted on Instagram Story and told that she has become Corona positive. Significantly, in many states, serious conditions of corona are coming to the fore again. The case of Corona has increased due to the celebration of Christmas and New Year. Riya Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta have also become victims of Corona in the past.

Also ahead of the release of RRR

11,877 new corona cases have been reported in Maharashtra. Out of this, more than 8 thousand cases have been registered in Mumbai. In view of the situation of Corona in the country, Rajamouli has also postponed the release of RRR. At the same time, the government is again giving information to the common people to pay attention to strict security regarding Corona.