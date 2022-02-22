Entertainment

John Abraham announced action thriller Tehran, to clash with Hrithik Roshan-Ranbir Kapoor on Republic Day 2023 | John Abraham starrer action-thriller film ‘Tehran’ announced, will have a bang clash with Hrithik-Ranbir in 2023

20 seconds ago
John Abraham announced action thriller Tehran, to clash with Hrithik Roshan-Ranbir Kapoor on Republic Day 2023 | John Abraham starrer action-thriller film ‘Tehran’ announced, will have a bang clash with Hrithik-Ranbir in 2023
John Abraham announced action thriller Tehran, to clash with Hrithik Roshan-Ranbir Kapoor on Republic Day 2023 | John Abraham starrer action-thriller film ‘Tehran’ announced, will have a bang clash with Hrithik-Ranbir in 2023

John Abraham announced action thriller Tehran, to clash with Hrithik Roshan-Ranbir Kapoor on Republic Day 2023 | John Abraham starrer action-thriller film ‘Tehran’ announced, will have a bang clash with Hrithik-Ranbir in 2023

There is no doubt that the year 2023 is going to start with a banging clash of three films. Or which of these films will be postponed, it will be interesting to see.

Talking about John’s upcoming films, as of now, the actor is waiting for the release of Attack Part 1, which is slated to release on April 1 this year. Then he will also be seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, which will release on July 8. Apart from this, John is also working with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan.

Many producers-directors have locked the big dates of the year 2023. While Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will start the year with Fighter on January 26, the films of Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff will also be in 2023. have been finalized.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has locked the Eid of 2023. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are the finalists in the film.

At the same time, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer biggest action entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has been announced. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to release on Christmas 2023. Vashu Bhagnani is producing the film.

The list of films to be released in the year 2023 so far includes-

Fighter – 26 January
Luv Ranjan’s film – 26 January
Tehran – 26 January
Rocky and Rani’s love story – February 10
Bull – April 7
Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali – Eid 2023
Animal – August 11
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – Christmas 2023

