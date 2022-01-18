John Abraham asked for this much fee for Ek Villain returns? Details! John Abraham asked for this much fee for Ek Villain Returns? Fans of the actor will be stunned!

John’s appearing charges have jumped

In the previous 3 years, John’s appearing charges have skyrocketed. John Abraham has traveled from 7 to 21 crores in the final years. John Abraham will be seen as a villain in Shahrukh Khan’s movie Pathan and for this he has charged 20 crores from the makers.

Ek Villain Returns July

Ek Villain Returns is slated to launch in July 2022 on the event of Bakra-Eid. The movie additionally stars Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Directed by Mohit Suri

It’s directed by Mohit Suri and is a sequel to his personal hit, Ek Villain. Other than this, he’s going to be seen doing an enormous blast in Shahrukh’s Pathan by the finish of the yr.

Sharing display for the first time

It’s being mentioned that the sort of character he’s going to be seen doing in Pathan, he would hardly have accomplished such a personality in any movie earlier than. He’s sharing the display for the first time with Shahrukh Khan.

Satyamev Jayate 2

His final launch movie Satyamev Jayate 2 flopped badly and after that he needed to face so much of criticism.

Divya Khosla Kumar was seen

It was being mentioned that why has the movie been mentioned to have been made? In this approach customers have been commenting on social media. Divya Khosla Kumar was seen as the lead actress.