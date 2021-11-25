John Abraham Break Down in KBC 13 reminds Big B of those days When BIG B Said Don’t promote Abhishek Bachchan strong actors like steel melted on the stage of KBC

Every Friday of Kaun Banega Crorepati is a blast. This time John Abraham is going to sit on the hotseat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Actress Divya Kumar Khosla will also be present on the show along with John. Amitabh Bachchan and John will get to see a lot of fun on the show. In such a situation, John Abraham will also remember that day and will mention to Amitabh Bachchan when he reached Amitabh’s bungalow Jalsa.

A promo has surfaced from the show in which John, sitting opposite Amitabh Bachchan, tells that he had come to his house once after the film Dhoom. Then Amitabh asked them to sit in the living room, they were waiting for Abhishek that sometimes Amitabh gently told them not to promote Abhishek. Actually, John had come to meet Abhishek at Amitabh’s house with his sports bike. Then Amitabh meant to say that John should not make Abhishek taste it. In such a situation, when Abhishek came down, John told that you said – wow.

It will also happen during the show when strong actors like Faulad will suddenly cry while narrating an anecdote. Meanwhile, he will not be able to control his emotions and will start crying by hiding his face. During this, Divya Khosla will also be with John.

Let me tell you, this time in KBC show John Abraham is coming for the promotion of his film Satyamev Jayate 2. John Abraham’s film is released on 25 November 2021. Let me tell you, till now superstars like Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone have participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

Katrina Kaif was seen speaking heavy dialogues from Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Agneepath’ on KBC show ‘Shaandaar Friday’. So there Big B was seen supporting Kat. Here, Akshay Kumar, sitting on the hot seat with Katrina, was also seen having fun with the same actress.

In a promo from the show KBC 13, Rohit Shetty tells Amitabh Bachchan- ‘All your films are my favourites. But the dialogues of ‘Agneepath’, they keep on speaking the dialogues of your films on the sets.’ Amitabh Bachchan is shocked to hear this and says- ‘Who? Katrina?’ Rohit Shetty says- ‘Madam, yes.’ Katrina starts laughing hearing this.