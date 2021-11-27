John Abraham had to fight with the boxer, he started bleeding after a kick on the chest.

Actor John Abraham has worked together in many hit films. Recently, John is in discussion about his next film ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’. Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen with him in this film. Recently, John Abraham had reached ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ to promote the film. Here he shared many things related to his personal life. All the stars had a lot of fun with the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan in the episode of Fabulous Friday.

The fun started with a comment by Divya Khosla Kumar. In this, Divya tells that she has been watching Kaun Banega Crorepati since childhood and then she used to study in school. Amitabh Bachchan also responded in a fun-filled manner. He had said that thank you for letting me know how old I am. On the other hand, John says that whenever he meets Amitabh Bachchan, he is very happy and he is a very positive person. Apart from this, John described Amitabh as a ‘national treasure’.

John Abraham then reveals that he has a very deep wound on his chest. He says that this injury was caused during his boxing match and he did this fight long ago. During this, he also showed the injury on the chest to the audience. Apart from this, John had also disclosed his passion for his bike. He told that he has only 18 bikes now. In the show, Amitabh and John also shared many old things.

John told that after the release of Dhoom, he had reached Amitabh’s house to congratulate Abhishek. But here Amitabh stopped him before doing a thing. Amitabh had said that he should not encourage Abhishek to work in the film. But when Amitabh came back, he was surprised to see the bike. John, Divya and Nikhil won a total of Rs 25 lakh in this special episode.

He donated this amount to Animal Trust. John, an animal lover, gets emotional after seeing animal cruelty. After this, Amitabh Bachchan leaves the seat and comes to silence John.