John Abraham joins the shooting of YRF Shah Rukh Khan Starr Pathan | John Abraham joins the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’

New Delhi: There has been a buzz about YRF’s film ‘Pathan’ since last year. Even before, pictures and videos of the shooting of this film have surfaced on the fan page on social media. At the same time, some pictures have surfaced on social media in which it has been told that the villain of the film John Abraham has joined the shooting.

John involved in shooting schedule

Bollywood action star, John Abraham, who played the villain in the film, has also joined the shooting schedule. John will now shoot his part with Shah Rukh Khan, who has kick-started his shooting schedule last week with the launch of Unlocked in Mumbai after the second wave of coronavirus.

Fan shared photo

Check out his picture clicked by a fan at YRF Studios, which proves that the macho action star has resumed shooting for the film ‘Pathan’.

Deepika Padukone will also start shooting

According to a source, ‘Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand are leaving no stone unturned to make ‘Pathan’ an action-packed visual extravaganza. Siddharth is currently shooting for some very interesting and very important parts of the film with Shah Rukh Khan and John at YRF Studios. In the next few days, Deepika Padukone will also join the shooting. We are expecting this schedule to be a blast as Shah Rukh and John will be facing each other to shoot some blockbuster scenes in the film.

International schedule will start soon

Siddharth Anand is the director of ‘Pathan’, and soon the film’s international schedule will begin, where some of the film’s tremendous action sequences will be shot.

