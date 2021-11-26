John Abraham Satyameva Jayate 2 Day 1 Box Office collection perform slow compare to sooryavanshi antim. john abraham satyamev jayate 2 box office first day earning slower than sooryavanshi and last

Satyamev Jayate 2 first day earnings

According to the report of Box Office India, Satyamev Jayate 2 has earned 3 crores on the first day. The film is expected to get an edge over the weekend in Mumbai and Hyderabad. If seen, the makers of Satyamev Jayate 2 have taken the risk by presenting John Abraham in three characters, they are not able to bring the audience to the theatres. Talking about the budget of Satyamev Jayate 2, it is close to 50 crores in total.

Satyamev Jayate 2 budget 50 crore big challenge

In such a situation, even if this film does a business of more than 50 crores, then it can become a earning film. On the other hand, Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s final release is happening in the cinema hall. Salman Khan decided to release the last day of Satyamev Jayate 2. This is the first film of Salman Khan to be seen on screen amid the Corona period.

First Day Earnings Estimates at Last Box Office

Trade pundits estimate that the final box office can give an opening of 13 to 15 crores on the first day. The screen count of Ultimate is also more than Satyamev Jayate 2. The reason for this is Salman Khan’s film. Even if his role in the film is of 1 hour. Talking about the budget, the last one has been made with a budget of Rs 25 crore.

