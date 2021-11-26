John Abraham Satyameva Jayate 2 Day 1 Box Office collection perform slow compare to sooryavanshi antim. john abraham satyamev jayate 2 box office first day earning slower than sooryavanshi and last
Satyamev Jayate 2 first day earnings
According to the report of Box Office India, Satyamev Jayate 2 has earned 3 crores on the first day. The film is expected to get an edge over the weekend in Mumbai and Hyderabad. If seen, the makers of Satyamev Jayate 2 have taken the risk by presenting John Abraham in three characters, they are not able to bring the audience to the theatres. Talking about the budget of Satyamev Jayate 2, it is close to 50 crores in total.
Satyamev Jayate 2 budget 50 crore big challenge
In such a situation, even if this film does a business of more than 50 crores, then it can become a earning film. On the other hand, Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s final release is happening in the cinema hall. Salman Khan decided to release the last day of Satyamev Jayate 2. This is the first film of Salman Khan to be seen on screen amid the Corona period.
First Day Earnings Estimates at Last Box Office
Trade pundits estimate that the final box office can give an opening of 13 to 15 crores on the first day. The screen count of Ultimate is also more than Satyamev Jayate 2. The reason for this is Salman Khan’s film. Even if his role in the film is of 1 hour. Talking about the budget, the last one has been made with a budget of Rs 25 crore.
Suryavanshi’s craze continues
On the other hand, Suryavanshi’s craze has been the highest on the audience as compared to Satyamev Jayate 2. Sooryavanshi gave an opening of 26 crores at the box office along with its release. By the way, there is also a big impact of screen count on earnings. Satyamev Jayate 2 is reported to get only 2500-2600 screens. In foreign countries, Satyamev Jayate 2 has got 1000 screens.
Sooryavanshi gains massive release on 4500-5000 screens
Sooryavanshi was released on a massive scale of 4500-5000 screens. Satyamev Jayate 2 is far behind as compared to Suryavanshi. Suryavanshi collected 26.29 crores on the first day, 23.85 crores on the second day, 26.94 crores on the third day, 14.51 crores on the fourth day and 11.22 crores crossing the 100 crores on the fifth day. So far, the process of earning Sooryavanshi in the theaters is going on at a fast pace.
