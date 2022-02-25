john abraham upcoming action movie attack pathan tehran force 3 Ek villain 2 budget box office. john abraham upcoming action movies attack, pathan, tehran, force 3, ek villain 2 budget box office

John Abraham Pathan

Pathan is considered to be the most important film of John Abraham. After more than 2 years, Shahrukh Khan is making a comeback with this action film. Shahrukh Hero is going to look like his opposite John Abraham’s color villain. John Abraham will be seen doing a lot of action-packed scenes in the film Pathan. Also, there will be tremendous action of John and Shahrukh in the climax. The film Pathan is being produced with a budget of 200 crores.

john abraham attack

John Abraham’s attack is also included in this list. It is being told that the action scenes that will be shown in this film have never been shown in any Hindi film. The story in this film will be around patriotic terrorism. John Abraham has also co-produced this film. The budget of this film is also being told to be more than 150 crores.

john abraham tehran

Another action packed movie of John Abraham is Tehran. Which was announced recently. It will be released next year. Not much information has come about this film but it will be a high budget action film. Whose story will also be related to patriotism.

Ek Villain 2

John Abraham will also be seen in a different role in Ek Villain 2. In this story of love and revenge, John Abraham is going to play the biggest surprise character of his career. According to media reports, one villain will compete with another villain. In such a situation, this film will once again bring a double dose of action for the fans. The budget of this film is also being said to be more than 150 crores. High level action and romance will be at the top of the story of the film.

