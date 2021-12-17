John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ character is taken from Hollywood film? Will play as a super human! John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ character is taken from this Hollywood film?

Hollywood famous franchises

People say that this character is similar to the character of the famous Hollywood franchise Universal Soldier. In this you can see that John Abraham fights a lot and later he turns into a super human.

Wouldn’t be right to say completely

However, it would not be right to say completely how much truth about this matter. The fans of actor John Abraham are very happy to see this teaser and it looks like this film is going to act as a healer on the wounds of Satyamev Jayate.

character not seen before

John Abraham has not been seen in such a character before, so it can prove to be quite different. Actor John Abraham on the workfront is currently busy with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan apart from attack.

opposite shahrukh khan

John Abraham, who is seen opposite Shahrukh Khan in this film, is going to be seen in the role of a strong villain. Apart from Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone is going to be seen in this film. You are going to see Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham for the first time in this film.

The film is scheduled to release on 28 January 2022

Talking about Attack at the moment, the fans are very excited about this film and this film is going to be released on 28 January 2022. This film is releasing very late due to Corona virus.