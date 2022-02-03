John Abraham’s Attack gets a release date after postponing January clash with Prithviraj | New release date of John Abraham’s Attack announced

different kind of film

John Abraham recently while talking about the film said that Attack is a different kind of action film. While on one hand the film raises questions on the treatment being done to terrorists in India, it shows India as a country in a different image. The film is a science fiction complex drama with action and hence John Abraham is very excited to see the reaction of the audience towards this film.

part 2 ready

Producer of the film Jayantilal Gada told that while preparations for the release of Attack Part 1 are going on, work on the post production of Attack Part 2 will start soon. John Abraham is in the role of a super soldier in the film. The film is made according to the new age concept and the level of VFX is excellent. It is expected that this film will create a new level of science fiction and action.

Film on Hostage Crisis

This film is made on the hostage crisis. Releasing the poster and release date of the film, John Abraham wrote – This time our fight is with time. Lakshya Raj Anand is directing the film. The film is about a hostage crisis that brings the entire country to its knees. John Abraham will be seen in the role of a brave police officer in the film.

before 26 january 15 august

Earlier, the release date of John Abraham’s film was set as 15 August 2020 and it was going to clash with Ajay Devgn’s film Bhuj – The Pride of India. But Corona failed this plan. Admitting defeat to Corona in 2021, Ajay Devgan released his film on Hotstar on the same day as August 15. But John Abraham did not disappoint his audience and waited for the theater to open.

patriotic flavor of john abraham

Significantly, for the past few years, John Abraham is also winning hearts with patriotic flavor and is also giving a tough competition to Akshay Kumar. The patriotic avatar of John Abraham is being liked by the audience because along with the patriotic drama, these films are also getting a dose of action and suspense. It was started by John Abraham with Madras Kaif, after which the success of Romeo Akbar Walter and Parmanu gave him the impetus to move forward in this direction.

may clash

Significantly, there are speculations about the release of R Madhavan’s film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on April 1 as the release date of the film has been announced. On the other hand, out of the films produced in Yash Raj Films’ box office, only one film has been released so far – Bunty Aur Babli 2. The remaining three films of Yash Raj Films – Prithviraj, Shamshera and Jayeshbhai are awaiting a vigorous release and it is believed that one of these three films can be released on April 1.