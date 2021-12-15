John Abraham’s Attack Teaser out now, Fans says it will be sure shot Hit! Explosive teaser of John Abraham’s film ‘Attack’ released

News oi-Salman Khan

Actor John Abraham’s film Attack was discussed for a long time and the fans have become very happy. The reason behind this is the release of the teaser of this film. Yes, the teaser of John Abraham starrer Attack has been released and this teaser has made a big bang after its release. Taran Adarsh ​​wrote with the teaser .. “The teaser of John Abraham’s film Attack has been released in which Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh are going to be seen.

The set of ‘Hira Mandi’ will be replaced by ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will start shooting from this month!

The film is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and will release on January 28, 2022. The actor is seen doing action in a different style. It’s like a superhero fighting who doesn’t feel any pain.

John is shown in commando mode, taking on enemies following an attack. This powerful teaser begins with a bomb explosion which proves to be quite dangerous for many people.

There are many people who lose someone in this blast. John is also seen as one of them. There is also a glimpse of actress Jacqueline Fernandez running away after the bomb blast.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is also seen in a scene. Overall, the fans did not expect such a banging teaser. John Abraham’s film Satyamev Jayate 2 which was released recently proved to be a flop.

Attack is seen working as a ointment on the wounds of Satyamev Jayate 2. Once again it has been proved that people like John Abraham in action avatar.

John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ gives Prithviraj only three days to earn, third consecutive clash with Akshay Kumar

Big announcement by the makers regarding Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Film Attack, quelled the rumors

John Abraham attacked for the third time on 15th August weekend, release date final

John Abraham’s tremendous action in ‘Attack’, got hurt while doing dangerous stunts – watching the video, Tiger Shroff said – Action Man

John Abraham will have a stellar action in ‘Attack’, a more dangerous bike stunt than ‘Dhoom’ – see first glimpse in VIDEO

Shooting of John Abraham’s blockbuster action film ‘Attack’ begins – fans remember ‘Dhoom’ from a glimpse

John Abraham to explode with 5 action films in 2021 – List of upcoming films

On banning the Chinese app Tiktok, Bollywood said, stop speaking such a big star!

Who is Faizal Siddiqui who made acid attack video on Tiktok? This is the whole scandal, after the ruckus, the account ban

Ajay Devgan’s ‘Bhuj’ has a fierce clash with John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ – these films also have a tough competition

John Abraham to play triple role in Attack movie? Shocking information revealed!

I did B grade and bad films, my sister had an acid attack, we wanted money – Kangana Ranaut

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Nominations, Date, Time, Where to Watch in India? Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actor John Abraham’s Attack Teaser out now, Fans says it will be sure shot Hit! Read the details.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:17 [IST]