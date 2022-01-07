John Abraham’s film Attack may be postponed? Know what is the release date! John Abraham’s film Attack may be postponed? Know what is the release date!

The beginning of the year 2022 has been such that cases of corona are continuously coming to the fore and increasing is being seen in them. It has had a direct impact in many fields and Bollywood is one of them. The dates of many big films releasing this year have been postponed. It is reported that soon the third wave of Corona is being seen and it may again prove to be a threat to the entertainment industry.

After the postponement of the release dates of films like Jersey, RRR and Radhe Shyam, now as per the latest development, the release date of John Abraham’s upcoming film Attack may also be postponed. Yes, the release date of actor John Abraham’s blockbuster film Attack can be postponed.

However, any kind of official announcement is yet to be made regarding this. This powerful film of John Abraham is going to be released by the end of this month i.e. on January 28.

Although there are many days left for this, but it is being speculated that the film may be postponed because theaters in many states are being closed continuously. The makers do not want to take any risk regarding this film of John Abraham.

If the Omicron virus had not come this year, then surely the beginning of the year would have been very strong and we all would have seen many blockbuster films. It is worth noting that RRR was to be released today i.e. on January 7, which has been postponed.

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 17:06 [IST]