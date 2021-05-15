John Barrowman charges £150 for personalised messages on Cameo



John Barrowman has a profile on the superstar video messaging website, Cameo, the place he charges £150 for personalised messages, regardless of admitting earlier this month that he uncovered himself on the set of Physician Who.

The Dancing On Ice choose, 54, is reportedly making hundreds of kilos on the shout-out platform and has obtained over 605 complimentary critiques from joyful prospects.

It’s estimated solely 1 / 4 of website customers depart a evaluate on the positioning after buying a video, subsequently it’s predicted John has earned in extra of £300,000.

One glad person penned on his profile: ‘5 stars are usually not sufficient. What could possibly be higher than this? I used to be so joyful that I began to run. I don’t know methods to specific how touched I’m. Thanks John.’

A second fan shared their appreciation: ‘Completely fantastic! John might have simply mentioned Glad Birthday however he went above and past with this excellent message.’

One other posed on Tuesday: ‘I assumed it was completely superior how personalised, distinctive, and in-depth it was!

‘Positively definitely worth the cash and my mother was so stunned and excited when she noticed the video. Thanks a lot to John Barrowman for making this occur. – Ethan’.

The shout-out web site has seen a 77 p.c improve in stars who’ve been incomes hundreds by filming private messages for their followers throughout lockdown.

Inbetweeners star James Buckley, 32, reportedly earned over £100,000 in three months utilizing the positioning, whereas actuality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, 70, is believed to have earned £14,500 from simply seven personalised clips.

Actual Housewives’ former solid member, Bethenny Frankel charges £248.17 for her personalised messages and has an extended record of optimistic critiques.

In the meantime, actor Charlie Sheen is an everyday on the positioning and charges £332 for his cameos. Made In Chelsea star Francis Boulle charges a whopping £850 per clip.

John stays one of many highest-rated celebrities on the platform. He has additionally amassed over 20 five-star rated testimonials since his TV set publicity scandal hit the headlines.

Earlier in Could, Barrowman apologised for exposing himself repeatedly whereas filming Physician Who and Torchwood, however insisted it was simply ‘tomfoolery’, because the present’s architect Russell T Davies denied realizing something about inappropriate behaviour on set.

He instructed the Guardian his ‘high-spirited behaviour’ was ‘solely ever supposed in good humour’ to entertain colleagues on set and backstage – and never sexual harassment.

‘With the advantage of hindsight, I perceive that upset might have been brought on by my exuberant behaviour and I’ve apologised for this beforehand,’ he mentioned. ‘Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behavior have additionally modified.’

Barrowman’s former co-star Noel Clarke, 45, had been dropped by a number of networks and BAFTA after he was accused of being a ‘sexual predator’ by 20 girls.

Clarke was filmed making jokes about Barrowman, who performed Captain Jack Harkness on each programmes, exhibiting individuals his penis ‘each 5 seconds’ and ‘hitting it on every thing’.

Final month, a video of Clarke emerged exhibiting him on stage throughout a Physician Who Q&A with followers the place he joked about Barrowman’s alleged proclivity for getting his penis out on set.

Barrowman had apologised publicly after an analogous incident on BBC Swap.

Clarke’s two feminine co-stars Annette Badland and Camille Coduri are seen as he makes use of microphone as a prop phallus, hitting them on their legs and even resting it on Camille’s shoulders, with viewers saying they have been ‘squirming whereas watching’.

He mentioned: ‘For the report, any males on the market, don’t strive that at work. You may be fired and presumably go to jail.’

In April, Noel – who’s accused of inappropriate behaviour in the direction of 20 girls over 14 years – apologised ‘deeply’ for his actions and mentioned he will likely be looking for skilled assist, however has ‘vehemently’ denied sexual misconduct or prison behaviour.