John Cena pays tribute to Siddharth Shukla: WWE and F9 star John Cena pays tribute to Siddharth Shukla Emotional fans thank him- John Cena posted in memory of Siddharth Shukla, fans were moved to see

With the demise of actor Siddharth Shukla, the condition of fans not only in the country but all over the world is dire. Mourning has spread in the film and TV industry. No one can believe that their favorite star has left everyone now. The demise of Siddharth Shukla has also shocked WWE star and actor John Cena. He has made a post on social media in memory of the actor, which has remained in the discussion.

John Cena appeared in the recently released ‘Fast and Furious 9’ i.e. F9. ‘F9’ was released in India on September 2 and the news of Siddharth Shukla’s death came on the same day, which shocked everyone. Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday morning, September 2. He was 40 years old.



Emotional fans thank John Cena

Remembering Siddharth Shukla, John Sean shared a photo of him on his Instagram account.

Although he did not write anything with this picture. But John Cena’s tribute to Siddharth has made fans emotional and thank the actor.

People were annoyed by John Cena’s post

There were some people who could not believe that John Cena had posted for Siddharth Shukla. His question was did he know Siddhartha? Did he see ‘Big Boss’? We will tell you that when Siddharth Shukla appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ there was also Asim Riaz, who was the first runner-up that season. That season John Cena supported Asim Riaz and shared a post for him on social media.

Speaking of Siddharth Shukla, he started his career as a model, then entered the world of TV in 2008. Siddharth Shukla got a lot of popularity from ‘Balika Vadhu’, but his stardom jumped after winning ‘Bigg Boss 13’. His pairing with Shahnaz Gill in the show was well liked.

