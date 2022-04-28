John Daly says he chugged Crown Royal before beating pal Tiger Woods



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Defeating Tiger Woods in his prime has never been easier, and if you dare to dream it, drinking a few drinks first probably won’t hurt.

Hey, it worked for John Daly, who relayed a story about the Target World Challenge in the early 2000’s.

Daly and a few others were leaving the Crown Royal behind as Woods walked closer. Daly asked Woods to join in the fun. Woods denied that he likes to hit some balls.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“She’s back in two hours … ‘Hey, will you have a drink with us now?'” Daly said as he asked. “He goes,‘ Nah I’m going to work out after my gym shorts.

“Three hours later he’s back. I’m in the third bottle of my crown. I’m spoiled. We’re all spoiled but we’re having a good time.”

Woods advised Daly that it was probably not a good idea to be “ruined” because Daly’s sponsors were close to him watching the game.

The next day, as Daly says, Daly and Woods were paired together. Dali was hungry – bad. And still managed to defeat Woods by six strokes.

“He’s been looking at me all day, I’ve got drinks, people bring me drinks to the golf course,” Daly said. “I was just forcing him to think they were drinking.”

The real drink was the six Miller lights that Daley said he had teamed up with Woods to bring down the next tournament. Yes, 18 holes and six beers.

Check out Daly’s full interview with son John Daly II below.