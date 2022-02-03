John Elway calls Brian Flores’ claims about Broncos interview ‘just plain wrong’



John Leway, president of football operations in the Denver Broncos, on Thursday dismissed Brian Flores’ claims in his racially charged lawsuit against the team and the NFL.

Lloyd said in a statement that he was not going to address Flores’ claims in a lawsuit filed earlier this week, but that he would “no longer remain silent as he attacked my character, integrity and professionalism.”

Flores said in the lawsuit that during her interview with the Broncos before Flores got a job at the Miami Dolphins, Lloyd appeared at the interview an hour late and appeared to be a hangover. Flores claims that he was interviewed for the job because of the Rooney rules, an NFL policy that requires teams to interview minority candidates for major coaching positions. Flores believes he was never a real candidate for the job.

Lloyd said on Thursday that he took Flores “very seriously as a candidate” and enjoyed the interview, which lasted more than three hours. He said he was “ready, prepared and fully engaged” during their discussions.

The former NFL quarterback added, “It’s unfortunate and shocking to learn that for the first time this week, Brian felt differently about our interview with him.

“For Brian that morning a guess about my appearance and state of mind was subjective, traumatic and utterly wrong. If I think ‘scattered’, as he claimed, because we flew in the middle of the night. – Slept a few hours to fill the only window we were given.

“I interviewed Brian in good faith, giving him the same consideration and opportunity as every other candidate for our top coaching position in 2019.”

The Broncos pushed back Flores’ claim on Tuesday.

“Brian Flores’ allegations against the Denver Broncos in today’s court are completely false,” the party said. “Our interview with Mr. Flores about our main coaching position began at 7:30 a.m. on January 5, 2019 at the Hotel Providence, RI. Five Broncos executives were present for the interview, which lasted approximately three and a half hours. —And it ended a little before 11 o’clock in the morning

“The detailed notes, analysis and evaluation pages of our interviews show the depth of our conversation and our sincere interest in Mr Flores as the main coaching candidate.

“Our process for selecting the most qualified candidates for our top coaching positions has been thorough and fair. The Broncos will vigorously protect the integrity and values ​​of our organization and its employees from such baseless and derogatory claims.”

Flores met his attorney Douglas H. He appeared on CBS’s morning show “CBS Morning,” along with Wigdor and John Eleftarakis, and said he hoped the filing would “make some difference.”

“We did not have to file a lawsuit with the world to find out if there is a problem with the appointment of minority coaches in the National Football League. The numbers speak for themselves. We have filed a lawsuit so that we can make some changes. I’m in the fork right now, “he said. “We’re either going to keep it as it is, or we’re going to go the other way and actually make some real changes where those who actually decide to hire a head coach, executive, etc. change their hearts and minds. Hearts and minds need to change.”

Flores’ suit also features dolphins and New York giants.

