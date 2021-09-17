New Delhi – The United States’ envoy for climate change John Kerry on Monday said postponing a major UN summit on global warming, scheduled for November in Scotland, would be a “huge, big mistake”.

“The show must go on,” said Mr. Carey.

The summit has already been delayed once due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week a coalition of more than 1,000 environmental groups called for it to be pushed back once again, citing rising caseloads and arguing that attendees from the poorest countries still lack access to vaccines and a Cannot afford the cost of necessary quarantine in hotels.

The Glasgow, Scotland, summit, known as COP26, is being billed as the planet’s last best opportunity to stop the fossil fuel emissions fueling climate change. About 20,000 diplomats, business leaders and activists are expected to attend and nations are under increasing pressure to announce ambitious action to halt the worst consequences of climate change.