John Kerry: Delaying UN climate summit would be a ‘big mistake’
New Delhi – The United States’ envoy for climate change John Kerry on Monday said postponing a major UN summit on global warming, scheduled for November in Scotland, would be a “huge, big mistake”.
“The show must go on,” said Mr. Carey.
The summit has already been delayed once due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week a coalition of more than 1,000 environmental groups called for it to be pushed back once again, citing rising caseloads and arguing that attendees from the poorest countries still lack access to vaccines and a Cannot afford the cost of necessary quarantine in hotels.
The Glasgow, Scotland, summit, known as COP26, is being billed as the planet’s last best opportunity to stop the fossil fuel emissions fueling climate change. About 20,000 diplomats, business leaders and activists are expected to attend and nations are under increasing pressure to announce ambitious action to halt the worst consequences of climate change.
Mohamed Addo, director of Power Shift Africa, a research institute in Kenya and one of the groups calling for the postponement, said he feared “it is only wealthy countries and NGOs from countries that are able to participate.” Will be.”
But a group of 39 small island nations most vulnerable to climate change are insisting that the global gathering should go according to plan. The group said in a statement that the delay would only benefit the fossil fuel industry.
The British government said last week that the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be given to every representative who requests it. UN President of the conference Alok Sharma said in a statement that the UK also intends to cover the full cost of the quarantine for delegates from its “red list”, who would otherwise be barred from entry due to the high rate of COVID-19. 19 cases.
Mr Carey said he believed the conference could be held safely.
“There is no reason to delay in this world of vaccines and social distancing,” Mr. Kerry said. And he warned that “any delay would allow nations to retreat, on the backpedal, perhaps backtracking from a commitment.”
The latest scientific assessment by a UN scientific panel found that the devastating effects of global warming are now inevitable and the window to avert even worse consequences is rapidly closing.
Mr Kerry said the scientists’ warnings underscore the urgency of the Glasgow gathering.
“We don’t have time to mess with restructuring,” Mr. Carey said. “The world needs to be cooking on this.”
#John #Kerry #Delaying #climate #summit #big #mistake
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.