John Kerry’s sales pitch to save the planet

NEW DELHI — The slender man was instantly recognizable as he hugged a green Orvis carry-on as he stopped on the jetway after an overnight flight from the United States.

“Mr. Carey,” waved a fellow passenger. “Are you here to save the climate?”

John Kerry, former United States Senator and Secretary of State, is now a one-of-a-kind genealogy travel salesman for the environment, traveling from country to country with an urgent pitch to save the planet.

He has visited 14 countries in nine months, some of them more than once. He flies commercial these days and at the age of 77, the journey is exhausting. But President Biden’s special climate envoy is under increasing pressure.

Just 40 days before world leaders gather for an important UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Mr Kerry is committed to getting other countries to sharply move away from coal, oil and gas burning and cuts this decade need to. The resulting carbon emissions, which are warming the planet to dangerous levels.