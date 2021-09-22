John Kerry’s sales pitch to save the planet
NEW DELHI — The slender man was instantly recognizable as he hugged a green Orvis carry-on as he stopped on the jetway after an overnight flight from the United States.
“Mr. Carey,” waved a fellow passenger. “Are you here to save the climate?”
John Kerry, former United States Senator and Secretary of State, is now a one-of-a-kind genealogy travel salesman for the environment, traveling from country to country with an urgent pitch to save the planet.
He has visited 14 countries in nine months, some of them more than once. He flies commercial these days and at the age of 77, the journey is exhausting. But President Biden’s special climate envoy is under increasing pressure.
Just 40 days before world leaders gather for an important UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Mr Kerry is committed to getting other countries to sharply move away from coal, oil and gas burning and cuts this decade need to. The resulting carbon emissions, which are warming the planet to dangerous levels.
Their sales approach is simple. “We have to do what science tells us to do,” he said.
But his work is huge. Mr Kerry is trying to reinvigorate US leadership and clarify Mr Biden’s claim that “America is back.” Former President Donald J. It’s a tough proposal after Trump’s go-it-alone approach, who questioned the science behind climate change and pulled the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate accord, only one of 197 countries to withdraw. for.
The Allies openly ask Kerry if they can still trust the United States. A day after meeting Kerry, India’s Energy Minister RK Singh said, “I said, ‘Look, come the next election, maybe you have Trump back.’ “Then what happens?”
Mr. Kerry’s mission is further complicated by political rifts at home and the fact that President Biden’s ambitious climate agenda may not survive a divided Congress.
Republican leaders argue that the transition away from fossil fuels that have supported the US economy for more than a century puts national security at risk.
“John Kerry has long been a disaster for our country,” said Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, a member of the Republican leadership and the top Republican on the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “There are ways we can certainly protect the environment without harming the economy – he clearly doesn’t believe that.”
Mr Kerry described his decision to return to government as “what a battle for public life is”.
Resting in his hotel room after holding several meetings with Indian ministers and industrialists, he said, “I deeply believe that this is a great crisis for our world.” “And this is a moment where we have a chance to do something about it. And who can say no to a President of the United States who asks you to do this at this very special time.”
The wind is not behind him.
His visit last week ended without a commitment from India, the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas emitter, that it will raise its ambitions to fight climate change. He recently finished a trip to China, the top emitter, similarly empty handed. Brazil, which plans to continue burning coal for the next 30 years and where deforestation of the Amazon is a major contributor to climate change, skipped a virtual climate meeting convened by Mr Biden last week.
Council of Foreign Relations President Richard N. Haas said the signs are not good for Mr Kerry’s efforts and the UN summit in November. “Glasgow will come short,” he predicted.
Still, Mr. Kerry moves on. He plans to meet again with Xi Zhenhua, China’s top climate diplomat. According to his staff, this will be the 19th discussion between the two men since January.
As part of the Paris Agreement, countries agreed to prevent an increase in average global temperature to “well below” 2 °C and, preferably 1.5 °C, in comparison to the temperature before the Industrial Revolution. For every fraction of a degree of warming, the world will see more frequent, intense and deadly heat waves, wildfires, droughts and floods as well as species extinctions.
Furthermore, a new analysis released last week by the United Nations found that Paris’ commitment is inadequate; Even if countries keep the promises they made in 2015, global average temperatures will rise 2.7 °C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “The world is on a disastrous path.”
Glasgow aims to force the biggest polluting countries to take action that is more ambitious than those outlined in the Paris Agreement.
Mr Kerry said he believed the nation would rise to the challenge.
“I am an optimist,” he said. “I think most of the problems on Earth are caused by humans. And if we cause them, we should be able to solve them or prevent them.”
In many ways, his career is building up so far.
As a senator from Massachusetts, Mr. Kerry attended the first United Nations Climate Change Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992, where he declared that the planet would spend the development of rich countries on the foundation of fossil fuels for poor countries. does not make. .
In Congress, he supported a number of environmental efforts that faced opposition and eventually broke down, including an effort to raise auto fuel economy standards in 2002 and a comprehensive climate bill in 2010.
“It’s been running through his career, even when politics hasn’t been favorable,” said David Wade, his former chief of staff, who is now a lecturer at Yale University and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. I have a partner. Washington-based think tank.
As Secretary of State during the Obama administration, Mr. Kerry was confident that the United States and China could cooperate on climate and eliminate “you go first”. No, you go first,” the standoff that had stalled action for decades.
So he began secret talks, which included hosting Chinese leaders at a Legal Sea Foods restaurant on the docks of Boston Harbor. This laid the groundwork for a joint pledge by the United States and China in 2014 to cut emissions, albeit at different speeds. The following year in Paris, the nations took the unprecedented step of pledging climate action in their respective countries – an agreement that Mr. Kerry helped craft.
According to interviews with more than a dozen current and former aides and aides, Mr. Kerry’s approach to diplomacy remains largely the same today: optimistic and relentless.
“He doesn’t believe in going away, and that’s his strength as a negotiator. If the door is closed, he looks for an open window,” said Martin Indick, Mr. Kerry’s former Middle East envoy.
“He is quintessentially American,” Mr Indick said. “He never met a problem he didn’t think he couldn’t solve.”
Allies say he’s focused on the details, sending messages to his employees late into the night to look for data on the country’s solar capacity or economic data, or with more vague questions, such as Mr. Modi’s environmental Spiritual connections have been reported with the issues.
When Mr. Trump took office, he scrapped two of Mr. Kerry’s signing achievements: the Paris Agreement, and the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
During his brief hiatus from public life, Mr. Kerry created an interdisciplinary climate program at Yale University, his alma mater, and launched “World War Zero”, a bipartisan group of world leaders and celebrities to tackle climate change.
Friends and colleagues were not surprised when in January they accepted Biden’s offer to serve as the first presidential climate envoy.
Retirement has never been favorable for Carey, who wants to stay in the arena, said Thomas Vallee, a longtime friend who is a senior advisor for Mainland Southeast Asia at Harvard University’s Ashe Center. “It’s like bullfighting. He is accustomed. “
Upon returning to government, Mr Kerry said he found the Trump years had damaged America’s credibility, adding that it was “chewed and spit on” following Mr Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.
As a result, Mr. Kerry’s approach is a delicate attempt to understand what countries need as opposed to demanding. For example, in India, they announced a partnership to help them meet their goal of increasing the country’s renewable energy capacity.
He also wouldn’t suggest what emissions targets should be set by China, the biggest emitter, even as that country plans to develop 247 gigawatts of coal power domestically, which is Germany’s entire coal-fired capacity. is about six times as much. “I don’t want to be in a position where China reads this and they say, ‘Oh, there’s Kerry, telling us what to do.'”
Mr. Kerry and his team of about 35 policy experts have had some success. On Tuesday, President Xi Jinping announced at the United Nations that China would stop funding foreign coal projects, an issue Mr Kerry had prioritized during his discussions with Chinese leaders. Earlier this year Canada, South Korea and Japan raised their climate targets, all due in large part to output from the United States. And several administration officials said President Biden’s Tuesday announcement that he intended to double aid on climate change to developing countries was the result of direct talks with Mr Kerry, who argued that the success of the Glasgow summit Increasing climate finance will be important.
Mr Kerry stressed that he “hoped” that the largest economies would take meaningful climate action in Glasgow, if not because of scientific imperatives but because of market forces. He said capital is moving away from fossil fuels and toward new global investments in wind, solar and other renewable energy that emit no greenhouse gases. According to the International Energy Agency, about 70 percent of the $530 billion spent worldwide on new electricity generation this year is expected to be invested in renewable energy. Technology is improving, clean energy costs are falling and markets are growing.
“You know, right now, everything is a question mark,” said Mr. Kerry. But, he added, “I think the world is coming.”
