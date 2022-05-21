John Lenehan, 88, graduates from Fordham University 66 years after started at institution



FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) — One of many nice classes of life is that you just’re by no means too outdated to study, phrases that ring very true for one graduate of Fordham University.

John Lenehan, now 88, isn’t any stranger to Fordham. He started school there in 1956.

Most college students don their cap and robe for pomp and circumstance after 4 or possibly 5 years. However on this case, effectively, he took his time.

Lenehan, a veteran of the Korean Conflict, supposed to complete school. However needed to give up when he bought a very good job out of city.

“I used to be quick 28 credit,” he stated.

Nonetheless, he had a profitable profession and a lovely household, however there was simply one thing lacking. One morning, at 86 years outdated, he made an announcement to his spouse.

“‘I am going again to Fordham,'” Lillian Lenehan remembered him saying. “OK. What a good suggestion.”

So Lenehan requested the varsity if he might come again.

On Friday, Lenehan rang the bell at a ceremony for veterans graduating this yr, all a bit youthful. And on Saturday, he lastly will get his diploma.

“It is by no means too late,” he stated.

That must tidy up lose ends, to honor the lifelong pursuit of information, is simply exhausting wired in some. Just some years in the past, six years in the past to the day, in actual fact, Eyewitness Information anchor Invoice Ritter, who was kicked out of a Southern California college due to an anti struggle protest in 1972, his ardour as massive as his hair, bought his school diploma.

His household was there that day, and Lenehan’s shall be there Saturday. There’s quite a bit to have fun.

“It took 65 years, however I lastly get it tomorrow,” he stated.

