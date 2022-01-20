John Mellencamp says he suffered a heart attack at age 42: ‘I learned my lesson’



John Mellencamp not takes his life as a right after he suffered a main well being scare in 1994.

“I had numerous medical doctors going, ‘John, your ldl cholesterol’s approach too excessive and also you smoke,’” the “Hurts So Good” artist advised Individuals journal on Tuesday. “I’d go, ‘F–k it.’ I learned my lesson after I had a heart attack at 42.”

Based on the outlet, the 70-year-old picked up smoking when he was 14. Whereas he nonetheless smokes, the star stated he’s far more conscious of his well-being. When Mellencamp isn’t making music, he enjoys portray in his Indiana artwork studio, which is named his “favourite place to be on the earth.” He additionally finds refuge in spending time together with his 5 youngsters.

JOHN MELLENCAMP RECALLS EX-WIFE BARRING ‘GIRLS’ FROM BACKSTAGE, HAS COMPLIED SINCE 1991: ‘HER ADVICE WAS GOOD’

“I’ve walked down the streets of New York, Paris and London, and other people stroll as much as me and say, ‘You’ve gotten a lot of angels,’” stated Mellencamp. “The primary time it occurred, I assumed, ‘You’re f—ing wacky.’ However it’s like, ‘Yeah, I do.’”

Whereas Mellencamp has been in rock bands since his early teenagers, the musician left behind his partying methods in 1971 when he stop medicine and alcohol. Mellencamp admitted that lots of his childhood buddies had been unable to do the identical.

“They couldn’t get off the social gathering,” Mellencamp mirrored. “There comes a time while you received to go, ‘OK, I’m performed with this s—t.’ It’s humorous and enticing to be 25 years outdated and be someplace excessive and drunk. However while you get to a sure age, it’s not humorous anymore. It’s not cute, not attractive. Nothing good about it.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mellencamp has led a profitable decades-long profession in music. The outlet famous that he’s offered almost 30 million data, earned 14 Grammy nominations and launched 25 albums. The rocker is releasing a new album on Friday titled “Strictly a One-Eyed Jack.”

Mellencamp is grateful for the accomplishments he’s achieved in his lifetime. However his concept of success has all the time been a easy one.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“All I’ve ever wanted was a guitar, bike, some woman to place her arms round my neck and a stereo,” he stated. “That was it. That appears like actual success to me.”