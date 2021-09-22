John Nkengasong of Africa CDC, PEPFAR. will lead

“He is a very strong public health leader with many years of experience, and will bring great connectivity to African leaders and community partners,” said Dr Chris Bearer, professor of public health and human rights at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. . (Dr. Bearer was on a short list of candidates for the position.)

PEPFAR, the largest public health program in the United States, was launched in 2003 by President George W. Bush. Since its launch, the US government has invested more than $85 billion in more than 50 countries, saving an estimated 20 million lives.

The funds distributed by the plan are used to support prevention programs, testing and antiretroviral therapy for HIV. Some directors have been heavily involved in setting priorities for African countries, so Dr. Leaders like Nkengasong who know and trust Africans are a welcome change. , experts said.

Greg Gonsalves said, “Having a celebrity in America and around the world and in Africa is a sign that they are taking this seriously – that they understand that it is really important to elevate African leadership.” Longtime HIV activist and an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health.

Cameroon, the birthplace of Dr. Nkengsong, has a high prevalence of HIV and tuberculosis. And he has been vocal in support of training local scientists and doctors to lead public health and research across the continent. In 2011, he helped establish the African Society for Laboratory Medicine.

Dr. Nkengasong was knighted by the Government of Cameroon in November 2018 for his contribution to public health. He serves as an advisor to the Coalition for Pandemic Preparedness Innovations and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative. For his leadership in the COVID-19 pandemic, he was included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

The only downside of Dr. Nkengsong, head of PEPFAR, is that he also needs to counter other infectious disease efforts in Africa, Mr. Gonsalves said: “This Africa is a loss to the CDC”.