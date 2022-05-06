John Roberts: Supreme Court draft leak ‘absolutely appalling’



The Supreme Court’s final decision will not be affected by the leak, the chief justice said.

Chief Justice John Roberts, in a discussion Thursday, called the leak of a draft court opinion overturned “absolutely horrific,” according to multiple reports. The judge dismissed questions that would affect the leaked Supreme Court’s final decision.

“A leak at this height is absolutely terrible,” Roberts said. “If the person behind it thinks it will affect our work, it’s just stupid.”

The chief justice made the remarks while appearing in public for the first time after the question was leaked. Roberts was speaking at the Atlanta Judicial Conference for the 11th District.

Roberts Sure Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case on Tuesday is genuine – although the draft is dated February, and does not represent the court’s current or final opinion.

In the draft, Alito hits Rowe v. Wade, which strikes at state law across the country and allows states to again enact their own laws on abortion.

Abortion activists have launched a full throttle campaign against conservatives Supreme Court The judges signed the leaked document, announcing plans to send protesters home.

Activists are being organized under the auspices of the “Ruth St. As” Moniker, and the home addresses of Roberts and Justices Amy Connie Barrett, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanagh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have been released.

The group said they would inspect the homes on May 11. Gadget Clock has been told there is a strong police presence at the judges’ home after the leak.

DC Police Department Has erected a fence Around the Supreme Court building in anticipation of growing protests this weekend. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Sunday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

Gadget Clock’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.