John Stamos shares heartbreaking eulogy he gave at Bob Saget’s memorial



John Stamos gave a heartbreaking eulogy at Bob Saget’s memorial.

On Friday, the 58-year-old “Full Home” actor shared the total speech he gave at the Jan. 14 personal funeral for the late comic.

“I think about him on the market, nonetheless on the street, doing what he loves with all his coronary heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing,” Stamos stated throughout his speech, in accordance with the Los Angeles Instances. “One other two-hour set in entrance of a pair hundred of the luckiest folks on the planet. They’re laughing so arduous they weep. And simply once they catch their breath, he grabs his guitar and slays them with one in every of his musical closers. There’s an encore, and one other, and one other. Everybody right here needs an encore with Bob.”

Saget was discovered lifeless in his Orlando, Florida, resort room Jan. 9. Simply hours earlier than his dying at the age of 65, he had carried out in entrance of a sold-out viewers.

Stamos spoke throughout the eulogy about how “alive” Saget regarded in his final Instagram submit.

“Once I noticed his final Instagram submit, my first thought was he regarded too ‘alive’ to die a number of hours later,” Stamos stated. “However I suppose that’s proper. We must always all need to ‘die alive.’ We don’t need to be full of remorse and regret, forgotten and discarded.

“We need to be overwhelmed with the privilege and bounty of doing what we do finest. Bob felt younger, energized, grateful and appreciated. The applause and laughter didn’t have time to die down earlier than Bob did. He by no means ran out of cake … or the opposite stuff. He died shiny and fierce.”

He adopted up with a raunchy joke, similar to Saget would have favored.

“Personally, I hope to die after a fantastic evening of lovemaking with my spouse, however I’m glad Bob didn’t go that means. As I stated, I slightly he dies after doing what he did finest. (Sorry, Kelly.) That’s the form of joke Bob cherished.”

Stamos additionally targeted on how cherished Saget was by folks all around the world.

“The worldwide ocean of affection for him has been unbelievable,” Stamos stated. “Although it’s been arduous for me to look at the tributes, tales, journal covers, thousands and thousands of social media posts, I really feel everybody out there may be getting it proper, saying the right factor, remembering Bob in these exceptional methods.

“I simply want he knew how a lot the world cherished him when he was right here. I spent many an evening making an attempt to persuade him of how cherished he actually was (or perhaps it was the opposite means round — him making an attempt to persuade me how cherished he was). However that was simply Bob bluster. There’s no means he thought his dying would have this sort of influence. That is the form of protection that speaks to somebody who genuinely related with folks, and never only for a second, however for generations.”

Stamos ended the eulogy admitting he had a brand new “guardian angel” with the “dirtiest mouth and a coronary heart as massive and benevolent as ceaselessly.”

“I’ve spent days refusing to let him go,” Stamos wrote. “However now I’m beginning to notice I don’t must. I don’t must say goodbye as a result of he’s by no means leaving my coronary heart. And I’ll proceed to speak to him on daily basis and let him know what he means to me.”

“Bob, I’ll by no means, ever have one other buddy such as you. You’ll all the time be my finest buddy. You’re my new guardian angel — a guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a coronary heart as massive and benevolent as ceaselessly.”