John Terry’s wife Toni, 40, showcases her washboard abs as she poses in a black bikini

She isn’t any stranger to documenting the outcomes of her health regime.

And Toni Terry showcased her unbelievable determine as she shared a scorching bikini snap to Instagram on Wednesday.

The WAG, 40, appeared sensational in the photograph the place she donned a black two piece whereas posing on the seaside.

Toni’s laborious work in the fitness center has clearly paid off as she displayed her washboard abs and toned pins.

The media persona let her blonde locks fall free down her shoulders whereas she additionally sported a pair of sun shades.

The mother-of-two captioned the snap: ‘Seaside days’.

Toni works laborious to take care of her enviable determine, and in January, gave followers a glimpse of her at her dwelling exercise regime.

Couple: She was joined by her husband John and shared a snap of the couple enjoyable on a seaside blanket whereas having fun with the solar

Revealing she stays in form with bicycle crunches, toe touches and leg raises, Toni put her 350,000 followers by their paces as she carried out a collection of difficult exercise strikes for the digicam.

The star can also be a eager equestrian, and infrequently shares photographs of herself in the saddle.

Toni’s equestrian way of life additionally contributes to her lean physique, with the high-adrenaline exercise working the rider’s arms, legs and core – making it a full-body exercise.

In December, Toni shared a slew of throwback snaps of her ‘attractive’ husband to mark his fortieth birthday.

She wrote: ‘Joyful Birthday Mr T You are such a attractive individual inside and outside! You have got the most important coronary heart and we simply love you a lot.

‘Thanks for being you! Have the perfect birthday child @johnterry.26. We love you thousands and thousands.’

Terry and John share two youngsters collectively – twins Georgie and Summer time, each 14.