John Warner, Genteel Senator from Virginia, Dies at 94



John William Warner III was born on Feb. 18, 1927, in Washington to Dr. John Jr. and Martha (Budd) Warner. His father was an obstetrician-gynecologist in Washington, his mom a homemaker.

Mr. Warner attended St. Albans boarding faculty in Washington however left at age 17 to hitch the Navy and serve within the closing months of World Conflict II. He by no means formally acquired a highschool diploma. He went on to enroll at Washington and Lee College, graduating in 1949, and at the College of Virginia Legislation College earlier than interrupting his research there to hitch the Marines in the course of the Korean Conflict.

After navy service, he returned to regulation faculty and was awarded a level in 1953. He then turned a regulation clerk with the US Courtroom of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and, from 1956 to 1960, an assistant U.S. lawyer within the district. He labored in non-public regulation apply for a lot of the Nineteen Sixties till being appointed below secretary of the Navy by President Richard M. Nixon. He turned secretary in 1972, serving for 2 years. In 1976 he was the federal coordinator of the nationwide bicentennial celebration.

For a few years he raised beef cattle on a farm in Middleburg, Va.

Mr. Warner endured a repute as one thing of a playboy after his first divorce from a member of the rich Mellon household, his marriage to Ms. Taylor and a public relationship with the newscaster Barbara Walters. However his lengthy service within the Senate and a document marked by an unbiased streak finally overshadowed a lot of that picture.

He’s survived by his spouse, Jeanne (Vander Myde) Warner; three youngsters from his first marriage, to Catherine Mellon — John Warner IV, Virginia Warner and Mary Conover; and two grandsons.

Virginia’s present senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, each Democrats, praised Mr. Warner on Wednesday as a pal, ally and casual adviser and described him as a mannequin of what a politician needs to be. Mark Warner, who just isn’t a relation, had as soon as tried to unseat him.

“John Warner and I ran in opposition to one another again in 1996,” Mr. Warner mentioned in an announcement. “I’ve typically mentioned since that the precise Warner gained that race.”

Jordan Allen contributed reporting.