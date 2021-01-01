Johnny Bairstow out of IPL 2021

Highlights Johnny Bairstow is a regular member of the Sunrisers team

Malan made his IPL debut with the Kings

Johnny Bairstow scored 248 runs in seven games

New Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Johnny Bairstow, Punjab Kings batsman David Malan and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Chris Vokes have decided to withdraw from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) for personal reasons.

Players from England and India had to undergo a ‘bubble to bubble transfer’ (moving from Manchester’s bio-safe environment to the UAE’s bio-safe environment) by plane yesterday to join their IPL squad. After the fifth Test between the two countries was postponed due to the outbreak of Kovid-1 of the Indian team, the franchise teams have to make their own travel arrangements for the players.

Rohit Sharma arrives in Abu Dhabi: Captain Rohit Sharma and Bumrah come to UAE from Manchester for IPL, they will be kept apart for 6 days

The fifth Test was also postponed indefinitely after the Indian team’s assistant came back positive for a physio virus. Earlier, India’s head coach Ravi Shastri and other support staff members were already in isolation after testing positive for Covid-1 for during the fourth Test at the Oval.

All players coming to Dubai will now have to self-isolate for six days, and this could be one of the reasons Bairstow and Malan are out of the league.

A BCCI official said that both the players will not be part of the IPL, which will be played again from September 1. “They will not board a flight to the UAE.” One of the reasons for his withdrawal was a six-day isolation, which he did not have to do before.

While a regular member of the Bairstow Sunrisers team, the same world number one T20 batsman Malan made his IPL debut with the Kings earlier this year. Bairstow had scored 248 runs in seven games at the start of the season with a strike rate of more than 148.

Bairstow and Malan were both part of the England Test squad in Manchester. The presence of England all-rounder Chris Vokes in the IPL is also in doubt. He plays for Delhi Capitals.

Players are being affected by the challenge of living in a bio-bubble. After the IPL, the T20 World Cup will also be held in the UAE. In such a scenario, players who have withdrawn from the IPL will have the opportunity to spend more time with their families.