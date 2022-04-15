Johnny Depp defamation trial: Amber Heard’s personal assistant accuses actress of abusive work environment



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Amber Heard’s former personal assistant “Aquaman” has accused the actress of creating an abusive work environment in a videotaped statement from actor Johnny Depp playing Thursday. Defamation trial Against his ex-wife at Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp, 58, is suing Hard, 35, for অপ 50 million for an op-ed for the Washington Post alleging that he was a victim of domestic violence. Hard never identified Depp directly, but “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor’s attorneys say his allegations have negatively affected Depp’s career and relationship with his family.

In a statement recorded early in February, Kate James accused her former boss Hard of being “verbally abusive” and underpaid her employees.

James said Hard would obviously bomb James at midnight with a text message.

Johnny Depp, Amber Hard Trial Continues: Marriage Counselor Claims Stars Involved in ‘Mutual Abuse’

“Between 2 and 4 in the morning, the barrage will begin,” he testified. “That’s what I’ll wake up to. All incoherent, not really understandable. Just to hurt someone.”

James has been accused of “screaming” more than once on the phone and once in person. During a feud over James’ salary, Hard became indifferent, the actress’s former assistant said.

“He jumped out of his chair, kept his face about 4 inches from my mouth – he was spitting in my face, telling me, ‘How dare you ask me what salary you are asking for?'”

Johnny Depp, Amber Hard Trial Day 3: Depp’s childhood friend laughs, cries in front of the court

James described himself as grossly low paid and said he was later fired because Hard said he could no longer carry out his services. Former combat staff described Hard as “dramatic” and said he did not believe Johnny Depp had abused his ex-wife, as Hard’s attorneys alleged during the trial.

“He paid me $ 25 an hour to get started. And after he finally scolded me, he agreed that once I went fulltime he would pay me 50,000 50,000 a year. And that’s after I’ve been working for over ten years. Personal assistant,” Says James.

The former aide went on to testify that he had not heard or heard any evidence of abuse against Hard from Depp.

“There was never any evidence of it. I was at both his places almost every day, then finally at his place and finally at Lofts downtown,” he recalls. “It was a daily experience, morning, noon, night, all day of the week. So, you know, I mean, I’ve never seen evidence of anything.”

A source familiar with the defense said James “appeared to be a disgruntled employee as a result of being fired by Miss Hard.”

“Furthermore, his credibility has been called into question as he acknowledges that Mr Depp will be retained on his salary after his resignation. ., Then how can we believe his words? ” The source said.

Meanwhile, a source close to Depp said that James “testified under oath to his experience with working in a troubled, low-paying and abusive work environment during his tenure with Mrs. Hard, saying he had never seen or heard anything related to allegations of physical violence. , Amber suffered various forms of torture at her own hands. “

“He also described incidents of torture that he had witnessed and heard from Amber’s family members, in which his sister and mother were ‘terrified’ of him,” the source said.

Hard’s attorneys Benjamin Rottenburn and Elaine Bradhoft argued the opposite in their opening statements.

Both attorneys said evidence would be presented during the trial of how Depp allegedly abused Heard.

Day 2: DEPP Vs. The hearing is ongoing, the attorneys’ arguments are being misused, both parties are manipulating

Rottenburn said on Tuesday that the actress would later take a stand during the trial and give details about the “graphic and terrifying terms” of her marriage to Depp. He cites an example of alleged abuse where Depp “kicked” Herd in the back of a private jet and called the actor a “husband obsessed with revenge”.

The attorney added to the jury: “You’re going to see the real Johnny Depp – behind the fame, behind the pirate costume. Because Johnny Depp has brought this case, it will all come out.”

Bradhoft also previewed allegations of graphic abuse against Depp in his inaugural statement Tuesday. Bradhoft described the allegations of abuse, which began in 2015 and ended before their marriage ended in 2017, in which the actor was accused of “kicking”, “punching” and throwing objects at Hard. Attorney Depp described Depp as “misleading” and “paranoid” and claimed that he would drink and take drugs before “attacking” Herd on various occasions.

He said video and photo evidence of alleged abuse would be shown to the jury during the trial.

Dr Laura Anderson, the couple’s ex-marriage counselor, also testified on Thursday, confirming that she had suffered serious injuries before.

“[S]He would have been challenged if he had started first, which, in my opinion, was established throughout the relationship, that he had fought as hard as he did, “said Anderson.

Hard’s legal team further argues that publishing an op-ed in the Washington Post describing himself as a victim of abuse without naming Depp was within his rights under the First Amendment.