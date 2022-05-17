Johnny Depp trial live updates: Amber Heard cross-examined about fights



FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Legal professionals for Johnny Depp on Tuesday questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard’s accusation that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

Heard was cross-examined for a lot of the day after her testimony in Depp’s libel go well with towards her.

Depp is suing Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court docket over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Put up describing herself as “a public determine representing home abuse.” His attorneys say he was defamed by the article despite the fact that it by no means talked about his title. The trial is now in its fifth week.

Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, questioned Heard about a wide range of incidents during which she says she was assaulted by Depp.

Questioning was notably intense over a March 2015 struggle the couple had in Australia, shortly after they have been married, whereas Depp was taking pictures a fifth movie within the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

It was throughout that struggle that Heard says she was sexually assaulted. Depp, then again, says he was the sufferer, and that he misplaced the tip of his center finger when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.

Vasquez questioned why Heard by no means sought medical consideration, despite the fact that she mentioned her ft have been reduce by damaged glass and she or he was bleeding after the assault.

“You are the one who assaulted somebody with a bottle in Australia, is not that proper, Ms. Heard?” Vasquez requested.

“I did not assault Johnny in Australia. I did not assault Johnny ever,” Heard responded.

Vasquez then questioned why Heard wrote a collection of affection notes to Depp within the months after she mentioned she was assaulted.

Heard has mentioned she believed Depp had hit all-time low after the Australia struggle and was dedicated to sobriety. She has mentioned a lot of the assaults occurred whereas Depp was below the affect of medicine or alcohol.

“When issues have been good, they have been actually good,” she mentioned.

The jury additionally noticed a recording of a deposition Heard gave in 2016 in connection together with her divorce during which she appeared to inadvertently admit that she had tipped off the superstar information outlet TMZ to facets of her preliminary divorce proceedings.

Heard testified to the jury that she was bowled over when paparazzi swarmed her courthouse look looking for a short lived restraining order and that she tried to keep away from publicity as a lot as attainable.

In the course of the 2016 deposition, although, Heard places arms to her lips as if she mistakenly blurted one thing out after she mentioned she wished Depp to be taught of the divorce submitting “from another supply apart from TMZ, which was alerted …”

“You slipped up there, did not you, Ms. Heard?” Vasquez requested.

“That is not what I am speaking about,” Heard responded.

Throughout redirect examination, Heard, mentioned she “requested my workforce to file in essentially the most discreet approach, actually to place it below a stack of papers and file it on the finish of the day so it sort of had extra of a shot of being missed by the paparazzi and by TMZ.”

The redirect questioning of Heard lasted only some minutes, as Depp’s attorneys objected to almost each query that Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, tried to ask.

Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after struggle with Johnny Depp

There was additionally testimony about Heard’s $100 million counterclaim towards Depp. She says she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, when he known as Heard’s accusations a hoax.

Heard has mentioned the accusations harm her profession, however Vasquez pointed to a collection of damaging articles about Heard that preceded Waldman’s feedback.

The jury additionally heard an audio recording of a verbal struggle between the 2 during which every belittled the opposite’s appearing profession. Heard laughed mockingly at Depp’s career-making position within the ’80s tv present “21 Leap Avenue.”

“Hey, at the very least I did not do, like, a teeny present the place I am a heartthrob. God that may be, like, embarrassing,” Heard mentioned.

Depp responded with dismissive commentary about Heard’s greatest movie position thus far, shouting “Aquaman!” in a mocking approach to denigrate the superhero movie.

And Heard took offense when Vasquez prompt that Heard solely bought the position in “Aquaman” with Depp’s assist.

“Excuse me?” Heard mentioned. “No, Ms. Vasquez, I bought myself that position by auditioning.”

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of violent sexual assault with liquor bottle in 2nd day on stand