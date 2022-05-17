Johnny Depp trial live updates: Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Depp



FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel trial towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, noticed pictures Monday of her with pink marks and swelling on her face after their ultimate fight earlier than their divorce, and heard testimony about her experience in overlaying up bruises with make-up.

Heard concluded her direct testimony in a Virginia courtroom with a 3rd day that was centered on the ultimate months of her marriage to Depp. His legal professionals started their cross-examination later within the afternoon.

The trial is now in its fifth week, and jurors have seen a number of pictures of Heard all through the trial that purport to doc the abuse she mentioned she acquired throughout her relationship with Depp.

A number of of the pictures proven Monday, although, had not beforehand been seen by the jury and confirmed redness and swelling way more clearly than earlier pictures.

Heard mentioned the marks got here when Depp threw a cellphone at her face.

The confrontation in Might 2016 prompted Heard to file for divorce two days later. A number of days after that, she obtained a short lived restraining order after a courthouse listening to, and was extensively photographed leaving the courthouse with a transparent pink mark on her proper cheek.

The ultimate fight has been a key level within the couple’s ongoing dispute. Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court docket for libel over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Put up describing herself as “a public determine representing home abuse.” His legal professionals say he was defamed by the article regardless that it by no means talked about his title.

Depp says he by no means struck Heard and that she’s concocting claims she was abused. Earlier within the trial, jurors heard from law enforcement officials who responded to emergency calls throughout that ultimate fight who mentioned Heard’s face appeared pink from crying however that they noticed no seen bruises. Witnesses additionally testified that they did not see bruises on Heard’s face within the instant days after the fight.

Heard, in her testimony Monday, mentioned she did not cooperate with officers who responded to the couple’s penthouse, and mentioned her face-to-face interactions with officers have been very restricted.

She additionally mentioned her make-up routine, utilizing a colour correction wheel that she referred to as her “bruise equipment” to cowl up marks on her face. She mentioned she realized over time to make use of inexperienced shades within the first day of a bruise to cowl up redness, and change extra to orange shades because the bruise turned blue and purple.

“I am not going to stroll round L.A. with bruises on my face,” she mentioned.

On cross-examination, Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez questioned Heard about a number of pictures of her that appeared to not present bruises even they have been taken inside days of alleged abuse incidents. Heard mentioned she used make-up to cowl bruises and ice to cut back swelling.

“It’s best to see what it appeared like beneath the make-up,” she mentioned.

Vasquez additionally questioned Heard about her $7 million divorce settlement from Depp. Heard pledged to donate the complete quantity to charity however has up to now solely donated a portion of it. She testified she’s been unable to satisfy her pledge but as a result of Depp sued her for $50 million. However on cross-examination she acknowledged that she had acquired the complete $7 million from Depp months earlier than he filed the lawsuit.

In her direct testimony, Heard testified she didn’t need to publicly expose Depp as an abuser in her court docket proceedings, however needed to go to the courthouse to offer testimony to acquire the restraining order, and she or he was stunned when she left the courthouse surrounded by paparazzi.

“I simply wished to alter my locks,” she mentioned about why she went to court docket to get the restraining order. “I simply wished to get a very good night time’s sleep.”

Throughout Monday’s testimony, Heard additionally strongly denied an accusation from Depp that she left human fecal matter within the couple’s mattress after a fight. Heard mentioned it was the couple’s teacup Yorkshire terrier that messed the mattress and that it had a historical past of bowel issues ever because it had unintentionally ingested Depp’s marijuana.

“Completely not,” she mentioned in regards to the alleged poop prank. “I do not suppose that is humorous. I do not know what grown lady does. I used to be not in a pranking temper.”

Heard mentioned, although, that Depp grew to become obsessed with the concept that somebody had pooped in his mattress. She mentioned it was all he wished to speak about throughout that ultimate fight Might 21, 2016, regardless that Depp’s mom had simply died and the couple hadn’t spoken in a month.

The poop allegation is one of a number of that Depp’s on-line followers have significantly latched onto of their social media critiques of Heard.

Heard additionally talked in regards to the op-ed piece itself, saying staffers with the American Civil Liberties Union – for whom she had began work as an envoy – wrote the primary draft. She mentioned she was joyful to lend her voice to the controversy over home violence, and wasn’t desiring to reference Depp.

“It is not about Johnny,” she mentioned. “The one one who thought it was about Johnny was Johnny. It was about me, and my life after Johnny.”

Heard concluded her testimony by saying that accusations she receives each day from Depp supporters that she’s mendacity in regards to the abuse are “torture.”

“I need to transfer on with my life,” she mentioned. “I need Johnny to maneuver on. I need him to depart me alone.”