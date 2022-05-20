Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Actor’s ex says he was ‘controlling,’ ‘jealous’ – National



To listen to actor Ellen Barkin inform it, Johnny Depp was a controlling, jealous and indignant man even again within the Nineteen Nineties, when the 2 dated.

“The place are you going?” Barkin stated Depp would ask her. “Who’re you going with? What did you do final evening?”

Barkin added: “I had a scratch on my again as soon as that acquired him very, very indignant as a result of he insisted it got here from me having intercourse with an individual who wasn’t him.”

Barkin recalled her relationship with Depp throughout a beforehand taped deposition that was performed in a Virginia courtroom Thursday by legal professionals for Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Heard’s attorneys are attempting to undermine Depp’s libel lawsuit towards her. Depp says a 2018 op-ed piece Heard wrote in The Washington Put up unfairly portrayed him as a home abuser and price him a profitable Hollywood profession that included the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise.

Depp has testified he by no means struck Heard and that he was the sufferer of abuse inflicted by her. However Heard’s attorneys say these denials lack credibility as a result of he regularly drank and used medicine to the purpose of blacking out.

Throughout Barkin’s deposition, she testified that Depp was “all the time ingesting or smoking a joint” or doing different unlawful medicine. She stated she dated Depp for about three to 5 months and characterised the connection as extra sexual than romantic.

Barkin co-starred with Depp in Concern and Loathing in Las Vegas. Throughout filming, Barkin stated Depp threw a wine bottle in her route whereas he was preventing with some buddies in a lodge room. Nonetheless, she stated she didn’t know why he threw the bottle.

Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp’s profession free-fall was the results of his personal dangerous behaviour — not Heard’s op-ed. They performed witness testimony that charted the actor’s rise and fall from “the most important film star on this planet” to a person who struggled with medicine, cash and the power to point out up at film units on time.

Tracey Jacobs, who served because the actor’s agent for about 30 years, stated Depp was “displaying up late to set persistently on just about each film” throughout their closing years working collectively.

“I was very trustworthy with him and stated, ‘You’ve acquired to cease doing this — that is hurting you,’” Jacobs stated. “And it did.”

Jacobs stated Depp was a unprecedented expertise however his behaviour within the years earlier than he fired her in 2016 turned more and more unprofessional, whereas his drug and alcohol use elevated, Jacobs stated.

“And it additionally acquired round city,” Jacobs stated. “I imply, individuals speak, it’s a small group. And it made individuals reluctant to make use of him.”

Joel Mandel, Depp’s former enterprise supervisor, testified in a beforehand recorded deposition that the Pirates of the Caribbean movies had “catapulted him into a wholly totally different degree of success.”

“It meant extra workers,” Mandel stated. “It meant shopping for extra property… It meant a much bigger life and a dearer one.”

Issues started to alter round 2010, and it “turned clear over time that there have been points with alcohol and medicines,” Mandel stated. “And that translated into extra erratic behaviour, extra nerve-racking behaviour, extra instances when it was troublesome to interact within the sorts of conversations I wanted to do my job.”

At one level, Depp was spending round $100,000 a month for a physician and employees to assist him get sober, Mandel stated. At one other, he was spending $300,000 a month on full-time employees, he stated. And he stated there additionally had been instances when Depp spent 1000’s of {dollars} a month on prescribed drugs.

Mandel stated he turned extraordinarily fearful about Depp’s funds in 2015, however that Depp met these considerations with anger. He stated the actor fired him in 2016.

Bruce Witkin, a musician who was buddies with Depp for practically 40 years, testified in a beforehand recorded deposition that Depp may turn into jealous in his romantic relationships.

That jealousy was demonstrated with Heard when she could be off filming a film “or doing one thing that he couldn’t be round to see what was getting into,” Witkin stated. “I believe he would work himself up.”

Witkin stated he as soon as noticed bruises on Heard’s arm when he and Depp had been engaged on a documentary about Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. And he noticed Depp with a “fats lip” one time. However Witkin stated he by no means noticed Depp or Heard bodily abuse one another.

Witkin stated he tried to assist Depp together with his substance abuse and had set him up with a therapist.

“He’d say, ‘I’ll be all proper. I’ll be all proper,’” Witkin stated, recalling a dialog. “Effectively, you’re not all proper.”

Depp’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, was all the time involved together with his properly-being, each by way of his substance abuse and customarily, Witkin stated.

“All people, I believe, deep down inside was, however… the individuals on the payroll received’t actually say a lot. They’ll attempt however they don’t need to lose their job,” Witkin stated. “I’m not saying all of them fall into the class. But it surely’s a wierd factor round individuals like him. All people needs one thing.”

Witkin stated his friendship with Depp started to dissolve towards the tip of 2017, when the actor began to tug away.

“He wrote me this bizarre textual content saying I stabbed him within the again and badmouthed him,” Witkin stated. “And I’m like, ‘What are you speaking about?’ And he wouldn’t clarify it. And I just about haven’t seen him since 2018.”

The trial is ongoing.