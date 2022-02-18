Johnny Juzang, Jaylen Clark lead No. 13 UCLA past Washington State



UCLA’s Jaylen Clark has done the most since her rare start.

Tiger Campbell was benched for violating team rules, and the sophomore guard was placed in the top five with a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds in the 13th-ranked Bruins’ 76-56 win over Washington State on Thursday night.

Coach Mick Cronin saw Clarke’s performance as a triple-double, though, factoring in a 12-pass deviation in defense.

“He’s had a tough year with injuries,” Cronin said. “In this first week in two months he has been able to practice three straight. So he is slowly coming into shape.”

With Johnny Jujang on the bench for most of the first half due to foul trouble, Clarke was the UCLA’s offensive catalyst early on. He scored or assisted in 22 of the Bruins’ first 26 points.

Clarke scored 12 points in the first half on his way to his first double-double. He had five assists and four steals.

“Eventually I started to find my shot, but I was focused on defending the Flowers on the defensive side (Michael of Washington State) and letting the offensive side take care of themselves,” Clark said.

Jujang led the Bruins with 19 points, 16 after half time.

“We’re all happy for him, but no one is surprised,” Jujang said of Clark.

Tyrell Roberts led Washington State (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Noah Williams and Andrej Zakimovsky scored 11 runs each.

UCLA (18-5, 10-4) dropped three of the four who came into the game, but easily controlled things from the start tipoff and gave the whole lead. The Bruins scored the first nine points – including four from Clarke – and took a 15-5 lead in less than six minutes of play.

The Cougars made just two of their first 15 shots and had 1 of 9 out of the arc in the first 10 minutes.

Jules Bernard’s 3-pointer gave UCLA a 31-17 advantage with 5:48 left in the first half.

Washington State trailed 39-29 at halftime but went 8-2 in four overs. The Bruins kept it out of reach with a 15-1 run. The Cougars went about eight minutes into the field goal and scored 20-6 at that interval.

Cougars had a season-low 28.3% shot from the field because it was 15 of 53. They were 6 out of 25 in the second half.

“We have some good looks, but you have to make them. We’re a little bit emotional now,” said coach Kyle Smith. “We need to do better to put pressure on our rims. We need to do something inside.”

Brief absence

Cronin said after the game that Campbell would return to the starting lineup. For the first time in three seasons, the Junior Guard missed a game.

“He’s been great for three years,” Cronin said of Campbell. “If you have rules and don’t follow them, you don’t have rules.”

Off night

Flower averaged 17.6 points in the last five games, but was kept at 3 points in the shooting of 1 of 8 from the floor.

Big picture

WASHINGTON STATE: Paulie dropped 11 straight to the pavilion and dropped to 3-61 all-time. Four of the losses have been by at least 20 points. Their last win on the Bruins floor was 2009.

UCLA: The Bruins were 10 out of 20 on 3-pointers, only the fourth time this season and the first in a Pac-12 game that they reached double digits out of pressure.

“It’s nice to finally drop down to some open look,” Cronin said.

Coming next

WASHINGTON STATE: Los Angeles is set to face the No. 17 U.S.C. on Sunday.

UCLA: Organizer in Washington on Saturday.