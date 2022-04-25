Johnny Manziel throws touchdown pass to Terrell Owens in Fan Controlled Football



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

When Terrell Owens scored a touchdown goal in his Fan Controlled Football (FCF) debut last Saturday, he said the best was yet to come.

He did well to announce that this Saturday, hauling into his second touchdown of the season for the Zappers.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

But the 48-year-old gunman did not receive a pass from any of the gunmen at the center. It was none other than Johnny Manziel himself, who threw the touchdown strike at Owens.

Manziel Owens for the score. Imagine typing that sentence in 2014, let alone 2022. But still we are here. On top of that, it was the play Vintage Manziel – rolling to his left, all over his body.

The Zappers’ Saturday night showdown with the Glacier Boys was Manziel’s first appearance at the FCF and the touchdown to Owens was his first pass of the game.

The debut of the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M is not bad.

New Fonduel Sportsbook users can wager their first bet up to $ 1,000. If you lose the bet, FanDuel Sportsbook will return the site credit to you. New users can now lock this offer by clicking on this link

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @Nickgades News And on Instagram ick nick.geddes.