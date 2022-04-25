Sports

Johnny Manziel throws touchdown pass to Terrell Owens in Fan Controlled Football

Johnny Manziel throws touchdown pass to Terrell Owens in Fan Controlled Football
Johnny Manziel throws touchdown pass to Terrell Owens in Fan Controlled Football

Johnny Manziel throws touchdown pass to Terrell Owens in Fan Controlled Football

When Terrell Owens scored a touchdown goal in his Fan Controlled Football (FCF) debut last Saturday, he said the best was yet to come.

He did well to announce that this Saturday, hauling into his second touchdown of the season for the Zappers.

Zappers' Johnny Manziel # 2 reacts after a second-half game against Glacier Boyz during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Two on April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Zappers’ Johnny Manziel # 2 reacts after a second-half game against Glacier Boyz during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 – Week Two on April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Fan Controlled Football / Getty Images)

But the 48-year-old gunman did not receive a pass from any of the gunmen at the center. It was none other than Johnny Manziel himself, who threw the touchdown strike at Owens.

Manziel Owens for the score. Imagine typing that sentence in 2014, let alone 2022. But still we are here. On top of that, it was the play Vintage Manziel – rolling to his left, all over his body.

Zappers' Johnny Manziel # 2 and Terrell Owens # 81 shake hands before playing against Glacier Boyz in Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Two - April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Zappers’ Johnny Manziel # 2 and Terrell Owens # 81 shake hands before playing against Glacier Boyz in Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 – Week Two – April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo Casey Sykes / Fan Controlled Football / Getty Images)

The Zappers’ Saturday night showdown with the Glacier Boys was Manziel’s first appearance at the FCF and the touchdown to Owens was his first pass of the game.

The debut of the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M is not bad.

Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 on April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia - Zappers' Johnny Manziel # 2 kneels before the game against Glacier Boyz in Week Two.

Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 on April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia – Zappers’ Johnny Manziel # 2 kneels before the game against Glacier Boyz in Week Two.
(Photo Casey Sykes / Fan Controlled Football / Getty Images)

