Johnny Ventura, Who Created the Sound of Modern Merengue, Dies at 81

Johnny Ventura, the singer, conductor, composer and arranger who shaped the sound of modern merengue in the 1960s, keeping his tropical rhythms while picking up tempos and borrowing from rock’n’roll, died on 28 July in Santiago, Dominican Republic. . He was 81 years old.

The cause was heart failure, Santiago’s Medical Union Clinic said in a statement. Mr. Ventura was having lunch when he suffered from chest pain, collapsed and did not respond to CPR, the clinic said.

Often referred to as “The Elvis of Merengue” and “The Dark Horse”, Mr. Ventura has released over 100 albums in six decades, recording exuberant hit songs like “Patacón Pisao”, “Pitaste” and “Merenguero Hasta la Tambora. “. He has won six Latin Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.

But music was not his only activity. Later in his life he became a businessman, graduated in law and entered politics, as mayor of his country’s capital, Santo Domingo.