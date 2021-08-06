Johnson and Johnson applies for Emergency use approval of its COVID-19 Vaccine in India as Pfizer and Moderna gets stuck in Indemnity clause news and updates- J&J’s Single Dose Vaccine to be Gamechanger in India! Company applied for emergency clearance in India

Global health services major Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Friday said it has applied for emergency use permit (EUA) in India for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The company had said earlier on Monday that it is committed to bringing its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to India and looks forward to the ongoing discussions with the Indian government in this regard.

A company spokesperson said in a statement, “Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd applied for the EUA of its single dose COVID-19 vaccine with the Government of India on 5 August 2021.” The company’s tie-up with Biological E Ltd. is a milestone that gives the people of India and the rest of the world the option of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

“Biologicals E will be an important part of our global supply chain network, which will help in the supply of our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” the company said.

It should be noted that till now in India US vaccine company approved not found. In fact, companies like Pfizer and Moderna are demanding indemnity (ie protection from fines in lieu of any untoward incident after vaccination) in India. However, the Government of India has made it clear that it will not sign any such bond. In such a situation, with the sudden application of Johnson & Johnson for clinical trials, the hope of a US vaccine coming to India once again has tied up.





