Johnson & Johnson Faces New Suit Over Baby Powder

Lawsuits and trials involving allegations that the talc in Johnson & Johnson baby powder caused cancer are escalating again, with a new complaint filed Tuesday on behalf of the National Council of Black Women.

The group has accused the company of “knowingly misleading marketing to black women” for decades – with free samples at beauty salons, radio campaigns, and other efforts – despite internal concerns that the product could be harmful.

At the heart of the charges against Johnson & Johnson, in this case and others, is the fact that the company was aware that its products could cause cancer even as it marketed them. Johnson & Johnson faces more than 25,000 lawsuits over talc products and claims they caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, and set aside nearly $ 4 billion a year last to handle legal battles.

Some lawsuits accuse talc contaminated with asbestos of health problems; internal company documents show that executives had been aware of these concerns for decades. Contamination of talc with asbestos – a known carcinogen – can occur during the extraction process.

With the latest lawsuit, the National Council of Black Women highlighted the racial overtones of Johnson & Johnson’s sales strategy: to focus on a demographic that he knew more likely to use baby powder frequently but who was disadvantaged in the face of potential consequences.