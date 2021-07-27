Johnson & Johnson Faces New Suit Over Baby Powder
Lawsuits and trials involving allegations that the talc in Johnson & Johnson baby powder caused cancer are escalating again, with a new complaint filed Tuesday on behalf of the National Council of Black Women.
The group has accused the company of “knowingly misleading marketing to black women” for decades – with free samples at beauty salons, radio campaigns, and other efforts – despite internal concerns that the product could be harmful.
At the heart of the charges against Johnson & Johnson, in this case and others, is the fact that the company was aware that its products could cause cancer even as it marketed them. Johnson & Johnson faces more than 25,000 lawsuits over talc products and claims they caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, and set aside nearly $ 4 billion a year last to handle legal battles.
Some lawsuits accuse talc contaminated with asbestos of health problems; internal company documents show that executives had been aware of these concerns for decades. Contamination of talc with asbestos – a known carcinogen – can occur during the extraction process.
With the latest lawsuit, the National Council of Black Women highlighted the racial overtones of Johnson & Johnson’s sales strategy: to focus on a demographic that he knew more likely to use baby powder frequently but who was disadvantaged in the face of potential consequences.
At a press conference in Washington on Tuesday, Janice Mathis, the group’s executive director, said black women often received substandard medical advice, were underinsured, and were treated later compared to treatment received by women. white women.
“You are sort of a Catch-22 – without insurance, later in illness, not receiving good advice, and then add to that a company that is intentionally targeting you,” said Ms Mathis, who was with relatives. women who used baby powder and died of ovarian cancer.
A woman who spoke at Tuesday’s event, Wanda Tidline, said she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 when her family had no history of the disease. She said she had used Johnson & Johnson baby powder for “many years”.
“Because of the publicity, I felt it was safe,” she said.
The lawsuit exposed several examples of targeted advertising from Johnson & Johnson, including a 1992 internal memo that noted the “high use” of baby powder among black women, the “opportunities to grow the franchise” among the demographics and ” negative publicity of health. community on talc.
In a statement, Johnson & Johnson reaffirmed that its products are safe, do not contain asbestos and do not cause cancer.
“The accusations made against our company are false, and the idea that we would deliberately and systematically target a community with bad intentions is unreasonable and absurd,” the company said.
Since 2000, Johnson & Johnson has attempted to reach black women through promotions at concerts, churches, beauty salons, and hair salons and considered signing Patti LaBelle or Aretha Franklin as their spokesperson, according to the lawsuit. A 2010 radio campaign targeted “biased African American, curvy southern women aged 18 to 49,” according to the legal file, citing documents from Johnson & Johnson.
As courts reopen, several talcum trials have been scheduled, starting July 12 with a case filed on behalf of an Illinois resident who died in 2016 after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Tuesday’s lawsuit, filed in state court in New Jersey, where Johnson & Johnson is based, asks the company for legal costs and support for “equally targeted corrective action with the black community” and services surveillance and early detection focused on ovarian cancer.
Last year, the company announced that it would withdraw talc-based baby powder from sale in North America, citing the drop in demand due to changing consumer habits and concerns about the baby. product.
Johnson & Johnson prevailed in some cases of talc but lost others. The company tried to overturn a multibillion-dollar verdict awarded to 22 clients, but the Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal in June. Many more cases have been lumped into a bundle known as multi-district litigation handled by a federal court in New Jersey, with the first case ordered by the judge presiding over a jury by April.
