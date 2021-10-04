Johnson & Johnson will seek FDA authorization for booster shot

For federal regulators and the government’s panel of outside experts, key questions remain: How long after an initial Johnson & Johnson injection should a second shot be administered? And would it be better to boost Johnson & Johnson recipients with a shot of the vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer?

If the Food and Drug Administration authorizes a second shot six months after the initial injection, that would allow the company to market its vaccine as a one-shot regimen as well as a booster. Some data indicates that the second shot at six months produces a stronger immune response than the second shot at two months.

Researchers found a nine- to twelve-fold increase in antibodies among clinical trial recipients who received a second shot after six months, compared with an almost four-fold increase for those who received a second dose after two months, Dr. . Baruch said.

But there may be a trade-off: Some argue that Johnson & Johnson recipients would not be adequately protected during the additional months before the second shot, and that the two-dose regimen made more sense from the start. .

Timing is no trivial question: According to CDC data, more than two-thirds of Johnson & Johnson recipients had been vaccinated at least four months prior. Many will not be eligible immediately if a booster shot is available only six months after the first injection.

Vaccine Rules . On August 23, the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNtech’s coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for mandates in both the public and private sectors. Such a mandate is legally permitted and upheld in court challenges. Colleges and Universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly all are in states that voted for President Biden. School. California became the first state to issue a vaccine mandate for all teachers and announced plans to add a COVID-19 vaccine to school as early as next fall. Los Angeles already has a vaccine mandate for public school students 12 and older who have been attending classes in person through Nov. 21. New York City has introduced a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff, but it has yet to take effect due to legal challenges. On September 27, a federal appeals panel overturned a decision that had temporarily halted that mandate. Hospitals and Medical Centers . Many hospitals and major health systems require employees to be vaccinated. Mandates for health care workers in California and New York state appear to have forced thousands of holdouts to take the shot. New York City . Indoor dining, gyms, performances and other indoor situations require proof of vaccination of workers and customers. The city’s education staff and hospital staff will also have to get vaccinated. at the federal level. on 9 september, President Biden announced a vaccine mandate for the vast majority of federal workers. The order will apply to employees of the Executive Branch, including members of the White House and all federal agencies and the armed services. NS That private sector. Mr Biden has mandated that all companies with more than 100 employees be required to be vaccinated or tested weekly, helping to push for new corporate vaccination policies. Some companies, such as United Airlines and Tyson Foods, already had mandates in place before Mr Biden’s announcement.



The possibility of using a different vaccine as a booster presents another dilemma. A study by the National Institutes of Health suggests that Moderna’s vaccine works better as a booster than Johnson & Johnson’s second shot. But Dr. Barouch said the study only measured antibody levels — an indication of the strength of the immune system’s response — while Johnson & Johnson’s study of a second shot of its own vaccine looked at efficacy data.

Johnson & Johnson is also considered likely to fight for using its own vaccine as a second shot at protecting its public image. The company struggled with manufacturing problems for months, which led to delays in the delivery of the tens of millions of doses promised to the federal government. And the vaccine’s appeal fell after it was linked to a rare but serious blood-clotting disorder and injections were halted for 10 days in April. It ranks third in the number of shots administered in the United States.