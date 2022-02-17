Johnson presses Secret Service on whether agents missed pipe bomb outside DNC HQ during Harris visit



Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Weiss., January 6, 2021 Rioters are asking the Secret Service about a “potential security breach” regarding the visit of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Capitol breach.

In a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray on Wednesday, Johnson noted that, according to the FBI, pipe bombs were planted at the DNC office and at the Republican National Committee office on the evening of January 5, 2021, but reports said Harris was already at the U.S. Capitol Police station. The investigation into the alleged DNC pipe bomb did not begin until the afternoon of January.

Tuberville Democrats blasted for not supporting Sen Capital reopening proposal: ‘Something they can control’

“Given that the Secret Service swept the area around the DNC headquarters before Harris’ arrival on January 6, 2021, it seems strange that agents did not immediately discover the pipe bomb on the side of a park bench,” Johnson said in his letter.

Gadget Clock reached out to the Secret Service for digital comments, but they did not immediately respond.

Johnson recalls that Capitol police began their investigation at approximately 1:07 a.m. local time, with the Secret Service escorting a man believed to be Harris from the DNC building seven minutes later. Harris was there from 11:30 a.m. that day, 15-16 hours after the bomb was planted.

Prior to Harris’s visit, Republican Senator Murray asked the Secret Service to provide information on when the Secret Service swept the DNC building and what area they were investigating.

“Please explain why the Secret Service did not discover the pipe bomb ‘next to the park bench’ near the DNC headquarters while sweeping them?” Johnson asked. He further questioned whether the Secret Service had conducted any internal investigation into how they missed it and requested a relevant record from any such review.

Johnson also asked if it was referred to the Department of Homeland Security.