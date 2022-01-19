Johnstown funeral home operating unlicensed since Summer 2021





JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search warrant executed by Johnstown Police Departments leads detectives to seek out open containers of stays and our bodies in a indifferent storage at Ehle and Barnett Funeral Home January 14. The NYS Bureau of Funeral Directing underneath the Division of Well being informed News10 ABC the funeral home had not been registered for authorized operations as of June 30, 2021.

The New York State Bureau of Funeral Directing oversees licensed funeral houses underneath the Division of Well being. On January 17, the bureau informed News10 ABC that Ehle and Barnett Funeral Home’s director, Brian Barnett, had his funeral director’s license suspended on November 30, 2021, for operating an unlicensed agency.

Nevertheless, new info supplied to News10 from the bureau revealed Barnett had been working towards illegally for longer than that.

“Ehle and Barnett Funeral Home was not registered with the Division as of June thirtieth, 2021, and there was no different director with an energetic license on the agency,” the NYS Bureau of Funeral Directing mentioned. “Funeral corporations have to be registered with the Division and have to be operated underneath the supervision of a licensed and at present registered funeral director.”

Based on the bureau’s web site, the division regulates all actions associated to the enterprise and apply of funeral directing for greater than 1800 funeral corporations, 4000 practitioners, 90 registered residents (people in coaching), and 400 funeral directing college students in New York state.

The overseeing physique additionally supplies licenses and registrations to funeral administrators facilitates inspections and registrations of funeral corporations.